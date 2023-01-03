Submit Release
ALX Oncology to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10 at 10:30 am PT at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

A live webcast of the presentation is available here and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 30 days following the presentation date.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignancies.


Investor Contact:

Peter Garcia
Chief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
peter@alxoncology.com

Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
alxoncology@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:

Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
alx@macbiocom.com

