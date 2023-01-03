Carolina QuickCare Breaks Ground on Multiple Urgent Care Sites in North Carolina
Fastest Growing NC Brand to Open in Clinton, Elizabethtown, Lillington, Whiteville, Williamston
We're proud to be the fastest-growing urgent care brand in NC and we look forward to providing Clinton, Elizabethtown, Lillington, Whiteville & Williamston access to quality healthcare 7 days a week.”RALEIGH, NC, U.S.A., January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care is continuing to rapidly expand in North Carolina with the scheduled opening of 5 new walk-in medical centers in the first quarter of 2023. They have plans to add several additional locations in North Carolina in the new year. They are known for providing medical care in the communities they serve for extended hours 7 days a week. Carolina Quick Care Family Practice and Urgent Care will be opening in early 2023 in:
• Clinton, opening at 1106 Sunset Avenue (beside KFC, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement)
• Elizabethtown, opening at 1328 W. Broad Street (beside Food Lion, across from Wal-Mart)
• Lillington, opening at 41 Bain Street (across from Sheetz)
• Whiteville, opening at 82 White Crossing Plaza (beside Pizza Hut)
• Williamston, opening at 1309 Washington Street (across from Wal-Mart)
Additional locations are also coming soon in Burgaw, Cameron, Eden, Mocksville, Mount Airy, Mount Olive, New Bern, Pembroke, Reidsville, Rocky Mount, Southport, and Washington.
"We're proud to be the fastest growing urgent care brand in North Carolina," notes Suzy Buck, Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Carolina QuickCare. "We look forward to providing families in Clinton, Elizabethtown, Lillington, Whiteville, and Williamston convenient access to quality healthcare, 7 days a week."
— Affordable Care & Convenient Services —
The new, state-of-the-art urgent care centers will feature affordable, convenient services for North Carolina families, such as:
COVID testing & treatment • Onsite lab & X-ray • Wound care • $89 DOT Physicals • Allergy care • Burns
Sprains & Strains • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Rashes • STD testing & treatment • Headaches
Stitches • TB testing • Occupational medicine • Ear infections • Cold / Flu / RSV care • Insect bites • and more
Carolina QuickCare is privately owned and operated, with their management team based in North Carolina. When asked about the name of their company, it was revealed that around 10 years ago, there was a group of clinics with the name "Carolina Quick Care" that was taken over by a group called FastMed. FastMed changed all those old clinics to their name years ago which allowed this new medical group to use the name for their clinics. Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care is a new company and has never been a part of FastMed.
No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but patients can check-in online ahead of time if that option is preferred. For more info about our urgent care centers, visit https://carolinaquickcare.com/, text “Quick” to 843-418-9107, or follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CarolinaQuickCare or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/
