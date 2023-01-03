Global End-of-line Packaging Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 4.1% By 2028
The global end-of-line packaging market is estimated to grow to about USD 6136 Mn by 2028, with a CAGR of approximately 4.1 percent over the forecast period.
Global End-of-line Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report 2022-2030”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global end-of-line packaging market Size was worth around USD 4821.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 6136 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.
— Zion Market Research
End-of-line packaging are used in textile manufacturing for multiple purposes such as pre-treatment and dyeing. Chemicals play a vital role in achieving the desired textile with specific characteristics and with increasing advancements in textile manufacturing the use of novel chemicals is also anticipated to see a major rise through 2028.
End-of-line packaging are crucial to various manufacturing stages such as dyeing, printing, finishing, washing, synthesis, etc. Rising demand for synthetic textile materials is also expected to majorly influence the consumption of end-of-line packaging.
The rising population across the world has majorly influenced the demand for apparel and this has become the most lucrative application segment for the end-of-line packaging marketplace. Sustainability is also anticipated to play a crucial role in the end-of-line packaging market as stringent mandates are imposed regarding the use of chemicals in textile manufacturing and processing.
End-of-line packaging companies have the opportunity of capitalizing on the sustainability trend as not many eco-friendly chemicals are present in the current end-of-line packaging market. However, changing landscape of the world economy is a major challenge for end-of-line packaging companies as it adds an element of uncertainty to business models and could result in major obstructions to overall end-of-line packaging market growth.
Moreover, the environmental and human health hazards associated with the use of end-of-line packaging are expected to have a restraining effect on the global end-of-line packaging market. Increasingly strict mandates against the use of hazardous chemicals and rising awareness among the general population about the same are expected to majorly influence end-of-line packaging market growth through 2028. End-of-line packaging companies can eliminate this by focusing on creating chemicals that are more nature-derived and alkaline in nature.
The global end-of-line packaging market is segregated based on technology, functionality, order type, end-use industry, and region. Based on application, the global market is distinguished into home textile, apparel, technical textile, and others. The technical textile sub-segment is anticipated.
Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant outlook in the global end-of-line packaging industry landscape. Increasing industrial activity in the emerging.
Key players functioning in the global end-of-line packaging market include
Bosch Packaging Technology
Krones AG
Optima Packaging Group GmbH
Pro Mach Inc.
Gebo Cermex
IMA S.p.A.
Festo Corporation
Combi Packaging Systems LLC
DS Smith plc
Schneider Packaging Equipment.
End-of-line Packaging Market By Technology (Automatic, Semi-automatic), By Functionality (Palletizing, Carton Erecting Packing & Sealing, Stretch Wrapping, Labelling), By End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Others (Chemical Products and Consumer Products)), By Order type (Customized, Standard), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.
Global end-of-line packaging market is segmented as follows:
By Technology
Automatic
Semi-automatic
By Functionality
Palletizing
Carton Erecting Packing & Sealing
Stretch Wrapping
Labelling
By Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Electronics & Semiconductor
Automotive
Others (Chemical Products and Consumer Products)
By Order type
Standard
Customized
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
