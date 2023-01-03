New Livelihoods Opportunities: A Welcome Relief for Families Displaced by Drought in Ethiopia

Somali Region, 3 January 2023 – “Due to the drought, I lost all my livestock and was forced to move here with my family,” says Halimo, a displaced mother of nine.

“We survived, but we have lost our livelihoods in the process.”

Like many other people faced with the harsh realities of the drought, Halimo and her family had to move to the Garbo district in the Somali region of Ethiopia – now home to thousands of people fleeing the impact of the worst drought in four decades.

Families usually have to travel far to find help, sometimes on foot for days on end. Most of them arrive empty-handed, with no means to support themselves.

Humanitarian partners estimate that more than 2,200 people have migrated to the town in the last five years and this number is expected to rise as people continue to look for ways to survive.

Mohammed’s story is similar to that of Halimo.

“I have never seen this kind of drought in my life,” he says. “I thought it was just an old wives' tale my grandfather used to tell me. Now it’s my reality.”

Mohammed is a pastoralist who was displaced from a grazing area called Seeley. The drought killed all his livestock, so he was forced to move to Garbo five months ago. He came with eight members of his family who are now living scattered across the Karin-Cagag village.