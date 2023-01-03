Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,118 in the last 365 days.

Global Crypto Wallets Market Size & Trends–Forecasts to 2028

Gemini Trust Company, LLC, Bitgo, Binance, Bitmex, Breadwinner AG, BRD, Trezor, Bitpay, Ledger, Exodus, and Bittrex, are some of the key players in the crypto wallets market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Crypto Wallets Market is projected to grow from USD 1,246.6 million in 2022 to USD 2810.82 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.

The crypto wallet market is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to factors such as rising retailer acceptance of cryptocurrencies, rising demand for apps with privacy and security features for cryptocurrencies, technological innovations, and advancements in the crypto world, and rising private investment in the crypto wallet market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Crypto Wallets Market - Forecast to 2028’’

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-crypto-wallets-market-3899

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the cold wallet segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Crypto Wallets market from 2022 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • As per the industry type, the BFSI segment is expected to be the largest segment in the crypto wallets market from 2022 to 2028
  • Gemini Trust Company, LLC, Bitgo, Binance, Bitmex, Breadwinner AG, BRD, Trezor, Bitpay, Ledger, Exodus, and Bittrex, are some of the key players in the Crypto Wallets market.

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-crypto-wallets-market-3899

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

  • E-Commerce and Retail
  • Peer-to-Peer Payments
  • Trading
  • Remittance

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

  • Hot Wallets (Desktop Wallet, Web Wallet, Mobile Wallet)
  • Cold Wallets (Hardware Wallet, Paper Wallet)

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

  • Retail Industry
  • BFSI
  • Automotive
  • Telecommunication
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Crypto Wallets Market Size & Trends–Forecasts to 2028

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.