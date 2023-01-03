Global Crypto Wallets Market Size & Trends–Forecasts to 2028

Gemini Trust Company, LLC, Bitgo, Binance, Bitmex, Breadwinner AG, BRD, Trezor, Bitpay, Ledger, Exodus, and Bittrex, are some of the key players in the crypto wallets market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Crypto Wallets Market is projected to grow from USD 1,246.6 million in 2022 to USD 2810.82 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.



The crypto wallet market is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to factors such as rising retailer acceptance of cryptocurrencies, rising demand for apps with privacy and security features for cryptocurrencies, technological innovations, and advancements in the crypto world, and rising private investment in the crypto wallet market.

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the cold wallet segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Crypto Wallets market from 2022 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

As per the industry type, the BFSI segment is expected to be the largest segment in the crypto wallets market from 2022 to 2028

Gemini Trust Company, LLC, Bitgo, Binance, Bitmex, Breadwinner AG, BRD, Trezor, Bitpay, Ledger, Exodus, and Bittrex, are some of the key players in the Crypto Wallets market.





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

E-Commerce and Retail

Peer-to-Peer Payments

Trading

Remittance

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

Hot Wallets (Desktop Wallet, Web Wallet, Mobile Wallet)

Cold Wallets (Hardware Wallet, Paper Wallet)

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

Retail Industry

BFSI

Automotive

Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

