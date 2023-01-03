Digital Language Learning Market Size Worth $17.33 Billion, Globally, by 2027 with 13.7% CAGR - Global Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies Scrutinized by The Insight Partners

The global digital language learning market size is expected to grow from USD 7.03 billion in 2020 to USD 17.33 billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners “ Digital Language Learning Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Language Type (English, German, Spanish, Mandarin, and Others); Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud); Business Type (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer); End-User (Academic and Non-Academic); and Geography”; The global digital language learning market growth is fuelled by leveraging advanced and simplified technologies to attract students toward digital education, digitalization across schools and universities and increasing number of asian students migrating to western countries.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Digital Language Learning Market Size - Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006243





Global Digital Language Learning Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 7.03 Billion in 2020 Market Size Value by USD 17.33 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 13.7% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 193 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 92 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Language Type; Deployment Type; Business Type; End-User and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Digital Language Learning Market – Competitive Landscape and Key Developments:

The key companies profiled in the digital language learning market include Babbel, Busuu Ltd, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC), Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc, Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc. and Vabla, Inc. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

Players operating in the digital language learning market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In 2019 : Fluenz announced the expansion of its Spanish Luxury Immersion Program to Barcelona, Spain in Spring of 2020.The users would be able to join the program for six days for language learning.

In 2018 : Preply, Inc. announced its plans to open new office in Barcelona in early 2019. The expansion was a result of $4 Mn funding in July. The company further plans to expand its presence in German, British, American and Latin American markets.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006243





Global Digital Language Learning Market – Industry Growth Drivers:

The growing penetration of smart devices and the internet especially in the developing countries is one of the major factors propelling the digital language learning market globally. The emergence of advanced technologies aids in easier access to the global knowledge hub by providing virtual classrooms and various learning resources. The evolving disruptive technologies are being integrated to provide personalized as well as a user-friendly online platform to provide an efficient learning environment to learners. Digitalization has a far-reaching impact on the education sector, where the power of technology has been harnessed to simplify learning processes by making them more interactive for students. Conventionally, the language learning solely depended upon the teaching skills of the human personnel aligned for the task and the abilities presented by teachers to understand different capability levels of their students.

Similarly, the growing number of private and multinational companies having operating units in different countries focus on having employees with language proficiencies or the language experts and translators for easy communication with the clients. The corporates are providing compulsory training to their employees for the enhancement of their skills and knowledge, which includes the digital language learning classes as well. The government of different countries are taking initiatives for providing platforms for a second language learning platform to students. For instance, the Council of Ministers of Education (CMEC) announced the Pan-Canadian French-as-a-First-Language Project, which initiates in phases. Phases I and II of the project deals with a detailed analysis of the context, along with the performance check of minority-language students. It has tools to assist teachers in francophone minority-language settings. The Phase III offers a pan-Canadian framework for cultural appropriation to French-speaking schools in minority settings. The digital language learning market has been actively growing in the recent years. Some of the latest developments in the field of digital language learning are as follows.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00006243





APAC Digital Language Learning Market is anticipated to account highest CAGR during (2020-2027):

APAC comprises countries such as China, Australia, India, Singapore, and South Korea with developed educational sectors. These countries are leveraging every possible method and model to enhance English proficiency with an aim to increase the number of English-speaking individuals. According to EF Education First English Proficiency Test, Asian countries hold the second position, after Europe, among the non-native English-speaking countries. Over the years, countries in APAC have been investing significantly in promoting English language learning. Further, the APAC countries are experiencing exponential growth in their economic development; thus, creating several business prospects, which has further resulted in increasing demand for learning a second language.

In APAC, the trend for learning foreign languages is changing noticeably. Owing to the scarcity of proficient English teachers across the region, students are now opting for digital modes, mostly through smartphones and tablets, for learning languages. Moreover, the smartphone penetration in these countries is very high; also, the youth is incredibly tech-savvy, and thus, the adoption of digital learning apps in the region is high. High rate of internet penetration has stimulated the demand for e-learning in the country, which is also positively impacting the digital language learning market. Also, easily accessible online examinations and media to scrutinizing individual English proficiency have gained popularity in the APAC countries.





Buy Premium Copy of Digital Language Learning Market Growth Report (2020-2027) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006243





As a large number of children in the region still lack basic education, language plays an essential role in promoting children to think, communicate, and understand. However, non-dominant languages are usually not considered suitable for formal use in schools, which further creates a need for second language learning. In the linguistically diverse APAC region, this inevitably results in several children opting to learn using a language medium, which is not familiar to them. Thus, foreign language learning is gaining prominence.









Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Digital English Language Learning Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (On-premise and Cloud); Business Type (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer); End User (Academic and Non-Academic)

Digital Education Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by End User (Individual Learners and Academic Institutions, Enterprises and Government Organizations); Learning Type (Self-Paced Online Education, Instructor-Led Online Education); Course Type (Science and Technology Courses, Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses, Others) and Geography

Digital Education Publishing Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Online book, Online magazine, Online catalog, Others); End User (K-12, Higher education, Corporate/skill-based) and Geography

E-Learning Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Learning Management System LMS, Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, Virtual Classroom); Application (Academic, Government, Corporate) and Geography

Digital Educational Toy Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Category, Components, and Applications

Education Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software); End-user (Preschool, K-12, Higher Education, Others) and Geography

Smart Classroom Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Educational System (Collaboration Systems, Learning Content Development Systems, Document Management Systems, Student Response Systems, Learning Management Systems, Content Creation Systems, Classroom Management Systems, Others); Application (Educational Gaming, Educational Security, Educational ERP); End Use (Kindergarten, K-12 , Higher Education) and Geography

Synchronous E-learning Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Smartphones, Tablets); Application (Academic Sector, Corporate Sector) and Geography

Machine Learning Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Services (Human Resource, E-Commerce, Finance and Accounting, Customer Care. Sales & Marketing, and Others); and Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Power & Energy, Consumer Electronics, and Others)

Academic Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise) and Application (Colleges and Universities, Educational Services, and Others)

Smart Learning Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Hardware, Software, Services); End User (Academic, Corporate) and Geography

School Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment (On premise, Cloud); Application (Higher Education, Independent/Private, K-12, District School, Special School, Others) and Geography









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: