Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,224 in the last 365 days.

Lands' End Announces Participation in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 25th Annual ICR Conference, held at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, FL, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 with a fireside chat presentation at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew McLean, Chief Executive Officer – Designate, will participate in the fireside chat.

The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat. In addition, the Company plans to post an investor presentation to the investor relations section of its website on Monday, January 9, 2023.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. Operating out of America’s heartland, we believe our vision and values make a strong connection with our core customers. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Contacts:

Lands’ End, Inc.
James Gooch
President and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Bruce Williams
(332) 242-4303
Bruce.Williams@icrinc.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lands' End Announces Participation in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.