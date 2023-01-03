Submit Release
Sumo Logic Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic SUMO, the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:

  • Needham Growth Conference: on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 5:45 AM Pacific Time, 8:45 AM Eastern Time

A link to the webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.sumologic.com.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. SUMO empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bryan Liberator
Sumo Logic
IR@sumologic.com

Media Contact:
Carmen Harris
Sumo Logic
charris@sumologic.com
(650) 414-1584


