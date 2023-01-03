Aday & Coombs Becomes Legacy Smiles Orthodontic Specialists in Las Cruces, NM

Dr. Keith Coombs is proud to announce the name change of his practice. Formerly Aday & Coombs, the practice is now Legacy Smiles Orthodontic Specialists.

Dr. Keith Coombs is proud to announce the name change of his practice. Formerly Aday & Coombs, the practice is now Legacy Smiles Orthodontic Specialists.

"The new name honors Dr. Aday's legacy of orthodontic excellence in our community," said Dr. Coombs. Dr. Aday continues to practice on a part-time basis at Legacy Smiles. Dr. Coombs has been providing orthodontic care in Las Cruces since 2014. Dr. Luis Gutierrez joined Legacy Smiles in March 2022. The practice will continue to provide complete orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults. The full-service orthodontic practice is accepting new patients.

Legacy Smiles Orthodontic Specialists has launched a new website, https://www.legacysmileslc.com. "We are excited to launch our new website," said Dr. Coombs. "Only the name is changing. Patients will continue to receive the same exceptional care and customer service they have come to rely on from our office."

The majority of the staff members at Legacy Smiles Orthodontic Specialists have been with the practice for over 20 years and bring their experience with orthodontic assisting, customer service and orthodontic insurance to their patients.

Treatments for children include interceptive and preventive orthodontics for issues such as spacing and jaw alignment. The American Association of Orthodontists recommends that all children receive their first orthodontic screening by age seven. As such, Legacy Smiles Orthodontic Specialists offers complimentary consultations for all children.

For teens and adults, Legacy Smiles Orthodontic Specialists provide a wide variety of options for orthodontic treatment. The practice is a Platinum provider of Invisalign, indicating significant success and experience in treating teens and adults with Invisalign.

The practice also offers traditional metal bracket braces, gold braces, and clear braces. In addition, the doctors at Legacy Smiles provide therapies for TMJ disorder including nightguards, splint therapy, and Botox® injections. Adults may also opt for Botox® and Xeomin® anti-wrinkle injections for cosmetic purposes at Legacy Smiles.

The full-service orthodontic practice is equipped with the latest dental technologies, including digital x-rays and scanning equipment.

Legacy Smiles Orthodontic Specialists is housed in a peaceful, relaxing environment. The interior has been designed for patient comfort and convenience and includes a children's play area.

"Dr. Aday, Dr. Gutierrez and I look forward to many years of providing experienced, gentle, and effective orthodontic treatment to patients of all ages in southern New Mexico. We've served this community for many years and look forward to continuing that same results-driven care under the name of Legacy Smiles Orthodontic Specialists," Dr. Coombs said.

About Legacy Smiles Orthodontic Specialists

Keith Coombs, DDS earned his bachelor's degree from Utah State University before graduating in the top 5% of his dental class at the University of the Pacific in San Francisco. He completed his orthodontic training at Temple University. Dr. Coombs had a private orthodontic practice in Anchorage Alaska for seven years before relocating to Las Cruces in 2014.

B. Joe Aday, DDS is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and honorably served in Vietnam. He attended UMKC School of Dentistry and graduated with distinction in May 1977 at which time he went directly into an orthodontic specialty residency. Upon completion, he opened his orthodontic practice in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Luis Gutierrez, DDS earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of California, San Francisco, where he served as President of the Hispanic Dental Association Student Chapter. He completed his orthodontic specialty training at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He is a Diplomat of the American Board of Orthodontics and has been practicing orthodontics for six years, 3 of which have been in Las Cruces.

Legacy Smiles Orthodontic Specialists is located at 2701 Missouri Avenue, Suite D, Las Cruces, NM 88011. To learn more and schedule an appointment, call 575-522-1500 or visit https://www.legacysmileslc.com.

