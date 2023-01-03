Commusoft Releases New 'Timesheets' Technology

Helping service & maintenance businesses create and track employee time cards

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commusoft , the leading software provider for the trades, has released a new feature, enabling managers and admins to fundamentally understand the full hours their employees spend each day.

The benefits of this new feature include the following:

Mobile Timesheets software: empowers technicians to clock in and out, as well as update and edit their working hours directly within Commusoft's mobile app

Web Timesheets: offers a variety of timesheet reports and filters to help managers and owners track and approve employee time cards, and plan payroll accordingly

Filter reports: clients can dig into their data and use various filters to understand their performance and maximize user time

"Timesheets is a much-requested feature from clients who need to track not only time spent on site but also time spent traveling back home and break times." Says Jason Morjaria, CEO of Commusoft. "It's a unique, innovative feature that allows managers to see not only timesheet information but jobs completed that day and vehicle tracking trips all on a single screen. This gives managers everything they need to know to confidently approve employee timesheets."

