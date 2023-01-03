Insights on the Building Insulation Materials Global Market to 2027: Rapid Population Expansion and Migration from Rural Areas to Service Sector Clusters Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Insulation Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building insulation materials market size reached US$ 22.64 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.43 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.47% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $22.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $29.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Building insulation materials are used to stop and prevent the transmission of heat, electricity, or sound. Mineral wool, polyurethane foam, polyethylene, expanded polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, and extruded polystyrene are some common variants.

Building insulation materials control indoor environmental conditions and help in reducing heat loss in buildings during cold climatic conditions and reduce the heat surplus in warmer weather conditions.

They also assist in preventing moisture condensation, enhancing process performance, reducing energy demand and costs, controlling the emission of pollutants, improving appearance, and preventing transmission of sound. As a result, these materials are widely used in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

Building Insulation Materials Market Trends:

The ongoing building construction activities due to rapid population expansion, migration from rural areas to service sector clusters, and the rising trend of nuclear families across the globe are creating a positive outlook for the market.

In line with this, the increasing demand for energy-efficient building materials to reduce overall energy consumption by preventing heat gain/loss through the building envelope is favoring the market growth. Various product innovations, such as the introduction of efficient insulation solutions that are installed in commercial and residential complexes, to provide corrosion protection while improving the safety, efficiency, and durability of the building, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, the launch of recyclable and eco-friendly insulation materials with a minimal negative impact on the environment is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including rising infrastructural development across the globe, widespread product adoption due to improved thermal and soundproof properties, and the implementation of various government initiatives to enhance insulation in buildings and maintain the desired temperature, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF SE, Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Kingspan Group plc, Knauf Gips KG, Owens Corning, Rockwool A/S and Synthos.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global building insulation materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global building insulation materials market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global building insulation materials market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Building Insulation Materials Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Fiberglass

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Mineral Wool

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Cellulose

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Polyurethane/Polyisocyanurate Foam

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Polystyrene

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Floor and Basement

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Wall

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Roof and Ceiling

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Residential

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Non-Residential

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 BASF SE

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co. Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Dow Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Huntsman Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Kingspan Group plc

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Knauf Gips KG

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Owens Corning

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Rockwool A/S

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.13 Synthos

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnkmk0

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900