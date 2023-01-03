Intense Technologies’ UniServe™ NXT Digital Suite ranked No. 1 by Customers in Gartner Peer Insights, 2022
Intense’s UniServe™ NXT Digital Suite ranked Number one in Gartner Peer Insights 2022 by customers for Customer Communication Management with a rating of 4.7/5
Our customers power everything we do. We have built our products to help organizations realize their true potential and create a digital future and achieve success.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2022 ended on a memorable note for Intense Technologies. Intense’s UniServe™ NXT Digital Suite was rated the best, ranked Number one in Gartner Peer Insights 2022 by customers for Customer Communication Management securing a 4.7 rating out of 5. And, over 97% of customers rated the product as outstanding with excellent product functionalities, giving it a rating of 4 and more on a scale of 5.
— Mr. C.K. Shastri, Founder & MD, Intense Technologies
The reviews give insight into not only how satisfied customers are with the product, but also their experience in the long run with the overall planning, installation, support, and service during software implementation and beyond. With this Intense has surpassed some of the leading competitors in the industry by a great margin and emerged as the finest.
Most customers rated a 5 out of 5 for the following:
• Evaluation & Contracting
• Integration & Deployment
• Service & Support
• Product Capabilities
This accomplishment recognizes the positive impact Intense’s products have made on customers, who continue to use their software solutions to enable business growth. The high satisfaction indicates that UniServe™ NXT is a long-term strategic partner of choice for companies who have purchased, implemented, and used solutions built on the platform.
Mr. C.K. Shastri, Founder and Managing Director, Intense Technologies said, “Our customers power everything we do. And when there over 136 verified reviews from our customers on what they like about our product, it fuels us to keep working to make our customer experience even better. We have built our products to help organizations realize their true potential and create a digital future and achieve success.”
Gartner gathers feedback from customers across industries, departments, functions and geographies. Those customers provide honest reviews about their experiences using their platforms of choice. The individual reviews and ratings are a valuable source of information for IT and Business professionals and decision makers looking for ways to modernize and overcome digital transformation challenges by taking a strategic approach.
Disclaimer
Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Intense
Intense Technologies Limited is a global enterprise software products company, headquartered in India with a strong and emerging presence in USA, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. Our enterprise software products are used globally by Fortune 500s for the digital transformation of customer-centric business processes resulting in improved revenues, greater customer centricity, and reduced operational expenses. We serve customers across 4 continents, process 25 billion USD worth of client revenue data and have a 500 million subscriber base across our engagements. Intense Technologies has sales offices in Singapore, UAE, USA, and UK.
Intense Technologies: BSE: 532326; ISIN: INE781A01025; Bloomberg: INTEC IN
