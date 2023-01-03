Mosdex Introduces a Staking Based Arbitrage Platform to Overcome the Effects of Crypto Winter

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosdex.com introduces its staking based arbitrage platform. It offers daily passive income through a highly efficient automated arbitrage engine that scans millions of order books across different exchanges to tap on the best arbitrage trades and distributes the profit through a proprietary profit sharing model, i.e., PSM.





The cryptocurrency market has been in decline since the bull run of 2021. David Marcus, a well-known Bitcoin supporter, recently stated that "Crypto winter" will not end in 2023. "It'll take a couple of years for the market to recover from the abuse of unscrupulous players, and for responsible regulation to come through," continued Mr. David while talking to cointelegraph.com.

In a scenario like this, where the market is expected to remain bearish, it becomes harder to make profits using conventional methods such as hodling or day trading. That is why traders or crypto enthusiasts prefer investing in passive income-generating platforms to receive recurring income, as their day trading strategies involve too much risk.

Mosdex enables users to stake their BTC or USDT and virtually act as liquidity providers, removing the risks associated with traditional trading and earning recurring passive income every 24 hours. Once a user has allocated their BTC or USDT for liquidity provision, the Mosdex Arbitrage Platform uses an automated and pre-determined mechanism to calculate a 24-hour expected return that is highly competitive, maybe reaching up to 1% ROI daily. The liquidity packages allow users to stake for brief periods of 7 days, 28 days, or 90 days, with expected returns shown upfront (before the contract is locked). Profits can be claimed on a daily basis right away from the dashboard, as and when they are available, and given that the rewards exceed or equal $10.

According to Aaron Covey, marketing manager at Mosdex, unlike traditional liquidity provision in the cryptocurrency space, which involves a certain degree of risk due to impermanent loss to the assets staked, Mosdex completely eliminates this risk by utilising the user's assets for arbitrage activities, which perform trades within milliseconds while capitalising on the difference in asset prices on different exchanges.

He also said, "Mosdex follows all the industry best practises for IT security checks, data protection, access rights, and data encryption. The highly experienced team together ensures to perform periodic internal tests and external audits, constantly raising the bar for security standards so that users can sleep well."

Refer and Earn

The Mosdex platform currently offers a referral program where you can invite other users and receive a 0.5% rebate in real time for the number of stakes each time the recommended person stakes any event.

To get started with Mosdex, please head out to their website, https://mosdex.com.

About Mosdex

Mosdex Limited is a Finland financial and technology company. The Mosdex platform, which is the key product offering of Mosdex Limited, operates in a completely online and automated environment, without a need for physical infrastructure.

The completely anonymous team at Mosdex has built an ecosystem of arbitrage tools for digital assets (cryptocurrencies). The platform has been audited, a detailed report can be found at https://docs.mosdex.com/resources/audits. For information about Mosdex and its workings, please head out to the white paper: https://docs.mosdex.com/resources/white-paper.

Social Links

