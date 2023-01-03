Global Passenger Cars After Market Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Passenger Cars After Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Passenger Cars After Market Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the passenger cars after-market market. As per TBRC’s passenger cars after-market market forecast, passenger cars aftermarket market is expected to grow from $290.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Increasing the average lifespan of a car is one of the major drivers of the passenger car aftermarket as it leads to an increase in consumers’ regular maintenance and scheduled servicing of the vehicle. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest passenger cars after market market share. Major players in the passenger cars after market market include Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Continental AG, 3M company, Delphi Automotive PLC.

Trending Passenger Cars After Market Market Trend

The passenger car aftermarket is using 3D printing technology also called Additive Manufacturing (AM) to make high-quality off-the-shelf car parts using 3D printers that are capable of printing in metals and alloys. 3D printing works by making a virtual 2D object in the software and constructing the 3D framework by using the printer. The use of 3D printing in producing automobile parts increases efficiency and raises the production standards of companies. Companies (original equipment manufacturers) such as General Motors, BMW, Ford, and Porsche have already started investing in this trend.

Passenger Cars After Market Market Segments

• By Type: Tires, Battery, Brake parts, Filters, Body parts, Lighting, Wheels, Exhaust components, Turbochargers, Other Types

• By Distribution Channel: Retailers (OEM's, Repiar Shops), Wholesalers & Distributors

• By Certifiations: Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts

• By Geography: The global passenger cars after market market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The passenger cars after market market overview consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

