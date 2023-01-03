Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's "Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2023" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the polyethylene terephthalate market.

As per TBRC’s polyethylene terephthalate market forecast, global polyethylene terephthalate market size is expected to grow from $59.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The rising demand for polyethylene terephthalate in food and beverage packaging, such as carbonated soft drink packaging, contributed to the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate market. Major players in the polyethylene terephthalate market include Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, JBF Industries Ltd.

Major companies are increasingly manufacturing bio-based PET using partially recyclable materials. Bio-based PET is a lightweight, recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable bioplastic material derived from biomass. It consists of 30% plant-derived ethanol glycol and 70% terephthalic acid derived from fossils. This is also used for the packaging of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, food products, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, and edible oils. The desire to use environmentally friendly products and stringent regulations have encouraged the use of bio-friendly products in industries and have resulted in an increased demand for bio-based PET. For instance, Eastlon consists of 30% renewable raw materials. Bio-PET has the same mechanical and thermal properties as fossil PET as a drop-in bioplastic.Applications include transparent packaging and bottles. Eastlon is 100% recyclable. A demonstration plant with an expected capacity of 18,000 tons of biomass will be built in Ontario (Canada) and will start producing 100% bio-based PET bottles by 2020.

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Segments

• By Product Type: Virgin, Recycle

• By Application: Beverages, Sheets & Films, Consumer Goods, Food Packaging, Other Applications (Cosmetic Bottles and Household Products)

• By End User Industry: Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Other End Use Industries (Material Handling and Strapping)

• By Geography: The global polyethylene terephthalate market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

