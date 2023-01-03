At a CAGR of 22.4%, Smart Shelves Market Size Worth USD 15.34 Billion 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Use of automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for smart shopping

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart shelves market size is expected to reach USD 15.34 Billion at a robust revenue CAGR of 22.4% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increased use of technologies such as IoT and RFID in retail.

Smart shelves are made with transistors combined with a Radio Frequency Identification Reader (RFID) sensor that is integrated inside, above, or behind shelves. Automation of retail shop inventory is made possible by a sensor network that powers digital shelf technology.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include SES-Imagotag, Pricer, Trax Image Recognition, Avery Dennison Corporation, Samsung, E Ink Holding Inc., Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., and Solum

Highlights from the Report

On 29 July 2020, Auchan Retail Portugal, one of Europe’s largest grocery retailers and Trax, a leading provider of computer vision and analytics solutions for retail announced a deal to implement Trax's suite of autonomous shelf monitoring solutions, including robots, across entire grocery retail network of Auchan Retail Portugal's 34 supermarkets and hypermarkets. Auchan Retail Portugal is one of Europe's largest grocery retailers. The undertaking began in Lisbon's Auchan Alfragide supermarket.

The software and solutions segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Utilizing software and solutions for smart shelves has a number of advantages. Some advantages include an increase in sales and ROI, knowledge of customer behavior and loyalty, strategy for secondary positioning and product categories, analysis of campaign's success rate, improvement of stock and logistics, real-time alerts for merchandising and stock replenishment, low-power and non-intrusive IoT devices, and a reduction in waste and carbon footprint.

The report studies the historical data of the Smart Shelves Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart shelves market based on component, organization size, application, and region:

· Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Cameras

IoT Sensors

Radio Frequency Identification (RDFI) Tags & Readers

Digital Displays

Electronic Shelf Labels

Other Hardware

Software & Solutions

Professional Services

· Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Planogram Management

Inventory Management

Pricing Management

Content Management

Other Applications

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Smart Shelves Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Smart Shelves market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Smart Shelves market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Smart Shelves market

