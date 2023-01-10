Thrive HR Consulting Surpasses Revenue Projections in a Rapidly Changing Labor Market

Thrive HR Consulting’s co-founders Jason Walker (left) and Rey Ramirez (right)

Fractional Services Help Customers Navigate The Future of Work

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive HR Consulting, a fractional CHRO and HR services specialist, today announced that they surpassed revenue projections in 2021 and again in 2022. Since its inception in November 2020, Thrive HR has been assisting U.S. and global companies in need of support for New Talent Solutions, with Fractional HR Services, Fractional CHRO Support, Value-based HR Support and more recently, with its Talent Acquisition as a Service offering.

In 2022, Thrive HR also added Career Transition Services, Counsel & On-demand Management for Executive Teams, and Mentor Relations for employees in partnership with Engage Mentoring. Co-founders Jason Walker and Rey Ramirez spoke at nine industry conferences.

The employment market continues to operate in a state of unpredictable evolution. Unemployment rose to 3.7% in December, the highest level in ten months, signaling that the growing reports of widespread layoffs hitting technology firms and some of the nation’s biggest corporations could be leading to a sustained decline in the labor market. Rising interest rates in 2022 coupled with supply chain issues, labor shortages for skilled positions, the debate over remote work and deglobalization, all created an urgent need for new and effective talent solutions.

Industry veterans Rey Ramirez and Jason Walker launched Thrive HR Consulting to offer their many collective years of expertise and hard-won skills to enterprises in the changing world of work. Thrive HR assists organizations with needs ranging from HR M&A Integration and Divestiture and Talent Acquisition to HR Operations. With the addition of Billy Kearney, Director, Global Safety and Physical Security, Thrive HR has expanded their service offerings into Business Continuity and Crisis/Disaster Management.

Thrive HR Consulting has added to its client roster companies such as Merative, Developing World Markets, Cohesity, Parsons, United Malt, riverbed, Riverbed, DTEN, Tax Saving Professionals, Lockedin Logistics, ABIOMED, Nextnav, Ecobat Technologies, Bastian Zero, and Bigger Pockets, among others, are also in Thrive HR’s portfolio.

“We are excited that we have obtained new clients this year and we have had our existing clients come back to us for multiple projects. Our referral network has been terrific, and to see clients ask us to do more for them is indicative of the world class work we are doing at Thrive HR,” said Jason Walker, Co-founder of Thrive HR Consulting.

Rey Ramirez, Co-founder at Thrive HR Consulting, said: “For a recent client, we integrated a new French acquisition. We completed a full market pay review, developed contract addendums, developed recommended increases to base pay and bonus plans, upgraded benefit programs and communicated a new equity program which focused the clients efforts to retain and engage talent.”

About Thrive HR Consulting

Thrive HR Consulting is a Silicon Valley; Austin and Houston, TX; and Denver, CO based, minority-owned HR Advisory that provides Fractional CHRO Support and value-based HR Support. Thrive HR supports your HR needs virtually or in person. Our team’s specialties include Mergers and Acquisitions, C-Suite Executive Coaching, Employee Relations, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Millennial Consulting, Performance Management, Employee Engagement, Talent Acquisitions and Digital HR Transformation, and the ability to improve overall HR performance for your organization. For more information, visit www.thrivehrconsulting.com.