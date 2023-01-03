Gas Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share | Grow at a CAGR near about 5.9% By 2030

Increasing number of initiatives by government to control air pollution is a key factor driving gas treatment market revenue growth

Gas Treatment Market Size – USD 4.23 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%

The global Gas Treatment Market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios.

The global gas treatment market size was USD 4.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research Key market players in the global Gas Treatment Market include BASF SE., DuPont, Ecolab, Huntsman International LLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, Eunisell Chemicals, Clariant, Amines & Plasticizers Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB., and Yara International ASA.

Gas treatment is a common unit process used in refineries, petrochemical plants, natural gas processing plants, and other industries. Selective non-catalytic reduction of nitrogen oxides is used in incorporated exhaust gas treatment plants, as well as cyclone burner technology and use of special built-in elements. These are primarily used in small firing systems to separate dust emissions and oxidize flammable exhaust gas constituents and pollutants as efficiently as possible and control air pollution. In addition, environmental protection laws in various countries is expected to drive growth of the gas treatment market. Governments from various countries have enacted strict laws to control air pollution that apply to waste gases released during extraction of natural gas and industrial waste gases, which creates high demand for gas treatment.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The amines segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rising demand to remove contaminants from gases such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen oxide. Hydrogen sulphide and carbon dioxide are removed from natural gas in amine treatment facilities. Amine naturally has an affinity for both CO2 and H2S, making this a very effective and efficient removal method.

The dehydration segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to growing adoption in natural gas treatment. Dehydration is the process of taking moisture out of natural gas and gaseous mixtures. It frequently comes before either low-temperature gas processing or gas pipeline transportation.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising demand for natural gas, as well as increased government initiatives to control air pollution in countries across this region, particularly in China, Japan, and India. India plans to transition to a gas-based economy by 2030, by increasing proportion of natural gas in its energy mix from 6.3% to 15%..

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Amines

Tertiary Amines

Primary Amines

Secondary Amines

Non-Amineses

Glycol Dehydration

Triazine

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Dehydration

Acid Gas Removal

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

