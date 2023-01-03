Diethyl Phthalate Market Augmented to Reach USD 698,414.17 Thousand Forecast by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities, Trends and Revenue Growth Outlook

The consumption of cosmetic and personal care products have showed a significant rise due to the increasing emphasis between individuals on skin health and personal hygiene. The young generation knows the importance of skin care and have started to use such cosmetics and personal products such as nail polishes, hair sprays, aftershave lotions, cleansers, and shampoos on a large scale

The diethyl phthalate market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 698,414.17 thousand by 2030. The major factor driving the growth of the diethyl phthalate market is the Increasing consumption of cosmetics and personal care products from the cosmetic industries and the rising demand for diethyl phthalate from the plastic industry.

Diethyl phthalate is a chemical compound that belongs to the phthalate ester family and is a diethyl ester of phthalic acid. Diethyl phthalate is a colorless liquid that is clear and slightly denser than water. Diethyl phthalate is not easily flammable. In the industry, diethyl phthalate is also known as solvanol. Diethyl phthalate is typically synthesized via the Ald-Ox or Oxo processes. Diethyl phthalate can also be synthesized by reacting phthalic anhydride with ethanol in presence of concentrated sulfuric acid as a catalyst. Diethyl phthalate purity typically ranges from 98% to 99.5%

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Diethyl Phthalate market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Recent Developments

In February, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Distinguished Partner Award for Applied Markets for Second Consecutive Year. This award will help the company to get recognition on larger scale.

In December, PCIPL gets recommended again for prestigious ISO certification. Process orientation of the company which is so uncommon amongst most of the distribution companies has given us this edge and is helping us not just in our business but also fetching recognition by professional bodies of high repute like TUV SUD.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd,

I G Petrochemicals Ltd.,

T.C.I. Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.,

Indo Nippon Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Agro Extracts Limited.,

Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd.,

MaaS Pharma Chemicals,

Nishant Organics Pvt. Ltd.,

Spectrum Chemical,

LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd.,

Polynt S.p.A.,

K.L.J. Group,

Demon Chemicals Co., Ltd,

IPL,

West India Chemical International

Opportunities

Increasing use of diethyl phthalate to produce plasticizers for automotive industry

In today’s world, there is huge need to decrease weight and fuel usage. Therefore, diethyl phthalates are used in automotive plastics as one of the primary materials. One-third part of an average automotive vehicle is made up of plastic which include dashboards, engine covers, seating, interior wall panels, carburetors, handles, cable insulation, truck bed liners and many others. Polypropylene , polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, polycarbonate and polyethylene are some of the plastics which are applied in building automotive vehicles. Diethyl phthalate is one of the widely used plasticizers to make these plastics and polymers. They make the plastic more flexible. Moreover, DEP is a biodegradable material and is also used in the manufacturing of automotive parts and tubes used in medical treatment and diagnostics.

Expansion of the packaging industry

In packaging industry, bubble wrap and plastic films are few of the packaging materials used. To manufacture such materials plasticizers such as diethyl phthalate is effectively used in large quantities. Diethyl phthalate is used as a plasticizer for cellulose ester plastic films and sheets such as photographic, blister packaging, and tape applications and molded and extruded articles. Therefore, the demand of diethyl phthalate will rise in the coming years as the packaging industry expands, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global diethyl phthalate market

Key Market Segments Covered in Diethyl Phthalate Industry Research

Purity Type

High Purity (≤99%)

Ultra-High Purity (≥99.5%)

By Type

Industrial grade

Cosmetic grade

Application

Binder

Cosmetic Ingredient

Solvent

Alcohol Denaturant

End User

Packaging

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Plastics & Polymers

Surfactants

Paints

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing consumption of cosmetics and personal care products

The consumption of cosmetic and personal care products have showed a significant rise due to the increasing emphasis between individuals on skin health and personal hygiene. The young generation knows the importance of skin care and have started to use such cosmetics and personal products such as nail polishes, hair sprays, aftershave lotions, cleansers, and shampoos on a large scale. The anti-aging and sun protection products have a high user base because the consumers are becoming aware of the appearance and harmful sunrays. In addition, increasing economy and developing lifestyle have seen rise in spending on personal grooming especially among the women. Such developing cosmetics and personal care products have expanded over the years and the future . In addition, technological advancements in personal products will drive the global diethyl phthalate market in the upcoming years.

Rising demand for diethyl phthalate from plastic & polymer industry

Diethyl phthalate is used in polymer and plastics industry to make the end product more flexible. Accelerated industrialization, increase in income, changing lifestyle and increased application of polymer based products in day to day life have cause the upsurge of polymer industry. The polymer are used in healthcare, agriculture, clothing, housing, furniture, electronics and construction. A plasticizer or softener is a substance or material incorporated in a material (usually a plastic or elastomer) to increase its flexibility, workability or distensibility. A plasticizer may reduce the melt viscosity, lower the temperature of the second order transition or lower the elastic modulus of the melt.

Adoption of diethyl phthalates in modern agricultural techniques

Diethyl phthalate is used in agrochemicals to keep away insects and pests from crops. Due to increasing insects attack on crops, the insecticides demand is too rising. Inert ingredients such as diethyl phthalate are utilized in pesticides that are applied to animals for food production. This is turns is expected to drive the use of diethyl phthalate in insecticides and pesticides, which generally adds to the growth of farmer income.

Diethyl Phthalate Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries in the diethyl phthalate market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxemburg, and Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa.

China dominates in the Asia-Pacific region due to advanced development in technologies. In North America, the U.S. is expected to dominate the diethyl phthalate market because of the rising demand for diethyl phthalate as plasticizers to produce plastics for the automotive industry.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data point downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

