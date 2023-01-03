Global Commercial Electric Vehicles Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Commercial Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the commercial electric vehicles market. As per TBRC’s commercial electric vehicles market forecast, the commercial electric vehicle market size is expected to grow to $357.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 32.2%.

Government subsidies to consumers and manufacturers help with the adoption of electric vehicles. Europe is expected to hold the largest commercial electric vehicles market share. Major players in the commercial electric vehicles market include Tesla, Nissan, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford.

Trending Commercial Electric Vehicles Market Trend

Technological advances to improve charging speed and enhance battery design are the latest trend in the commercial electric vehicle market. Manufacturers are looking at solid-state batteries that use graphene as the potential solution and are expected to increase both the range and the charging speed of the batteries in electric vehicles. Apart from the improvements in battery design and charging speed, there will be a significant shift toward diversifying the sources of power for EVs. Solar panels have already become much more efficient at capturing the sun’s energy. With the recent development of three-phase charging, the most modern electric vehicles can charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes. For instance, Earthday, a Catalan startup, introduced fast-charging graphene-based batteries that weigh only 55 kg and use a paste-like electrolyte based on graphene. Earthday claims that the graphene-based battery charges up to 1350 times faster than normal batteries based on lithium technology.

Commercial Electric Vehicles Market Segments

• By Technology: Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

• By Vehicle: Bus, Truck, Pick-Up Truck, Van

• By Charging Infrastructure: Pantograph, Plug-in, Inductive

• By Geography: The global commercial electric vehicles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The commercial electric vehicles global market overview consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

