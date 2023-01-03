Hydrazine Hydrate Market to Reach US$700 Million by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Hydrazine Hydrate Market size is estimated to reach US$700 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Hydrazine hydrate is also referred to as hydrazine monohydrate and hydrazinium hydroxide. It is a colorless fuming liquid with a faint odor. It is soluble in methanol and chloroform and slightly less soluble in water. However, it is stability incompatible with metal oxides, silver salts, oxidizing agents and dehydrating agents. It is extensively utilized as a reducing agent in analytical reactions and used as a solvent in several inorganic compounds. Further, it is used as a propellent with methanol in rocket engines. It is commercially available in a technical grade, reagent grade, industrial grade and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hydrazine Hydrate Market highlights the following areas -

1. The significant increase in demand for different grades of Hydrazine Hydrate such as reagent grade, technical grade, industrial grade and laboratory is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to increase the Hydrazine Hydrate market size in the coming years.

2. The surge in the production of plastic is driving the growth of the Hydrazine Hydrate market. According to PlasticEurope, in 2019, world plastic production was 368 million tonnes compared to 359 million produced in 2018.

3. Global increase in chemical manufacturing is providing ample growth opportunities for the industry players in near future in the Hydrazine Hydrate industry.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The reagent grade segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period in the Hydrazine Hydrate Market. Hydrazine hydrate is also known as hydrazine monohydrate and hydrazinium hydroxide. It is also utilized as a solvent in numerous inorganic compounds. There are commercially available and remarkably used in their reagent grade. It is used as a laboratory reagent in the production of fine chemicals.

2. Asia-Pacific dominated the Hydrazine Hydrate market with a share of 44% in 2021. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for hydrazine hydrate in agrochemicals, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and energy and power. The presence of numerous developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia are the major countries supporting the growth of the market.

3. The chemical manufacturing segment dominated the Hydrazine Hydrate Market with a share of over 22% in 2021. Hydrazine hydrate is a fuming colorless liquid with faint color. It is utilized in hydrogen peroxide in catalytic decomposition and in cyclizations of pyridinones as a reactant. It is extensively used as an intermediate in the industrial sector in the manufacturing of chemical and chemical treatment processes such as mine and metal extraction. It is used as an active ingredient in a wide range of end-use industries such as agrochemicals. It is employed in the production of fine chemicals as a laboratory reagent.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hydrazine Hydrate Industry are -

1. Arkema S.A.

2. Lonza Group

3. Lanxess

4. HPL Additives Limited

5. Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company, Inc.



