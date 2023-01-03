Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ophthalmic medical lasers market. As per TBRC’s ophthalmic medical lasers market forecast, the ophthalmic medical lasers market trends is expected to grow from $1.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth in the ophthalmic medical lasers global market is due to rising incidence of ocular disorders North America region is expected to hold the largest ophthalmic medical lasers market share. Major players in the ophthalmic medical lasers market include Alcon Laboratories Inc., Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Topcon Corporation

Trending Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market Trend

Companies are investing in manufacturing devices that incorporate next-generation technology to treat ocular diseases. Following the trend, In Feb 2020, IRIDEX Corporation, an innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products provider for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases has launched the second generation of the MicroPulse P3® Device that gives greater stability, visualization, coupling, and fit.

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market Segments

• By Product: Diode Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers Aromatherapy, ND:Yag Lasers, Other Products

• By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centres

• By Application: Refractive Error Correction, Cataract Removal, Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global ophthalmic medical lasers market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ophthalmic medical lasers are used in the treatment of diseases related to the eye.

