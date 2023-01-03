Student Information System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share | Grow at a CAGR near about 20.8% By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing awareness among educational institutions to improve the administrative process is a key factor driving the student information system market

Student Information System Market Size – USD 8.82 Billion in 2021, Student Information System Trends – Increasing government initiatives to facilitate digital transformation in the education sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Student Information System Market , and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Student Information System Market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios.

The global Student Information System (SIS) market size reached USD 8.82 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. increasing awareness among organizations to adopt digital technology is the key factor driving revenue growth of the market. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Workday Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Ellucian Company L.P, Jenzabar, Inc., Skyward, Inc., ComSpec International, Inc., PowerSchool, Illuminate Education, Focus School Software, and Foradian Technologies.

The Student Information System (SIS) is a resource that offers a self-service solution for students to get their administrative tasks done in one place. Equally, it can support faculty and staff by helping to simplify and integrate work processes. Since the SIS can be used as a digital drop box, it's ideal for parents who want to access information on their child, communicate with the school, and even make payments. Educational institutions are rapidly adopting digital tools and software which simplify administrative processes. In K-12 education, the use of student information systems to improve school administration and manage student performance has drawn considerable attention recently. Many schools and educational institutions are adopting SIS, which influences student achievement and simplifies administrative operations in schools and institutions. The SIS provides academic institutions with all the capability they require to automate administrative procedures and helps in managing different aspects of an educational institution, in a highly organized way.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

The on-premises segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing use of on-premises SIS by various companies is driving revenue growth of this segment. Institutions can manage risks, business operations, industry standards, and compliance using on-premises solutions. To meet the continually rising demand for customer experience, institutions must prioritize security and compliance. Adopting on-premises SIS systems improves user experience while lowering security threats.

The K-12 segment is expected to account for a significantly rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of SIS by various schools for K-12 applications is driving revenue growth of this segment. The average K-12 organization still bases almost all of its data management on its student information system. To manage important organizational information assets, it offers back-office administrator capability in addition to students, parents, and faculty-facing capabilities.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global student information system market in 2021 due to the introduction of various educational technology tools and solutions in countries across the region, especially in the U.S. and Canada. For instance, the British Columbia Ministry of Education has authorized Fujitsu Consulting (Canada) Inc. to implement, administer, and host ConnectEdBC, which is a new student information service that will improve the conventional student information system (BCeSIS) currently used by most school districts.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Solutions

Academics

Financial Aid

Enrollment

Billing

Others

Services

Professional Services

Implementation & Integration Services

𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Cloud

On-Premises

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

K-12

Higher Education

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

