Aircraft Landing Gear Market has witnessed a growth from USD 12.47 Billion from 2022 to 2030 with a highest 6.7% CAGR

Increase in aircraft renewals and deliveries is a significant factor driving global aircraft landing gear market revenue growth

Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size – USD 6.90 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Need for more intelligent and light aircraft with improved lightweight systems” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Aircraft Landing Gear Market , and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Aircraft Landing Gear Market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios.

The global aircraft landing gear market size is expected to reach USD 12.47 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.7% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing need for more intelligent and light aircraft with improved lightweight systems. Aircraft landing gear is one of the crucial components in any aircraft, which is controlled by hydraulic or pneumatic systems and have a specific service life. Light aircraft can be employed both in developed and underdeveloped regions of a country. Shocks and rebounds from hard landings could happen, hence a good, effective, sturdy, and simple to maintain landing gear is essential in this situation. Its primary function is to diffuse impact's energy, therefore there has been extensive research to examine an inventive damper-equipped light aircraft landing gear. In a study, its dissipation performance is compared to that of two conventional light aircraft landing gears, flat spring landing gear and sandow landing gear.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The main landing gear segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Using main landing gear has a number of advantages. The term ‘main landing gear’ refers to two or more substantial gear that are located near to the center of gravity of aircraft. A third wheel assembly is required in a tail wheel landing gear since the primary gear is positioned in front of the center of gravity. Some early aircraft designs employed a skid instead of a tail wheel. This encourages directional stability and improves aircraft deceleration during landing. The subsequent angle of aircraft fuselage, when fitted with normal gear, enables employment of a long propeller to compensate for an older and weaker engine design.

The brake system segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Aircraft brakes stop moving aircraft by converting kinetic energy into thermal energy through friction between rotating and still discs found in braking assemblies in wheels. Brakes perform this crucial stopping function during landings so that airplanes can stop within the length of runway. They also stop aircraft during rejected takeoff incidents, which happen when a takeoff is aborted when aircraft is rolling down the runway prior to lifting off from ground because of an engine failure, tire blowout, another system failure, or a request from air traffic control.

The fixed wing segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period. An aircraft with fixed wings, powered by a jet engine or a propeller, has wings that do not move. These are used for longer excursions more frequently than rotary-wing aircraft because they can fly farther between refueling stops. Horizontal wings, fuselage, vertical stabilizer, horizontal stabilizer, and landing gear commonly make up a fixed wing aircraft's airframe. Landing gear is a constant in all aircraft designs even though some of these parts are absent from certain of them.

The Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Main Landing Gear

Nose Landing Gear

𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Actuation System

Steering System

Brake System

Others

𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 & 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 & 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Fixed Wing

Commercial Aviation

Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

Business Jet & General Aviation

Business Jet

Light Aircraft

Military Aviation

Transport Aircraft

Special Mission Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Rotary Wing

Civil Helicopter

Light Civil Helicopter

Medium Civil Helicopter

Heavy Civil Helicopter

Military Helicopter

Light Military Helicopter

Medium Military Helicopter

Heavy Military Helicopter

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

