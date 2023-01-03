Aluminium Solutions Group SAS Appoints Edouard Guinotte as President and Chief Executive Officer

OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that Mr. Edouard Guinotte has been appointed to Aluminium Solutions Group, "ASG" as President and Chief Executive Officer.

ASG is a new group which was formed in September 2022 through the acquisitions of Aluminium France Extrusion (AFE) and Extrusiones de Toledo ("EXTOL"), portfolio companies of OpenGate Capital.

Prior to joining ASG, Guinotte was Vallourec Group's (listed on Paris' SBF 120) Chairman and CEO until March 2022, a world leader in seamless steel pipe for the energy and industrial markets. During his over-25 years career, Guinotte held various positions at Vallourec, both operational and functional, in France and overseas. Guinotte led Vallourec USA Corporation, its' commercial and distribution subsidiary, based in Houston, TX, from 2011 to 2014, and joined the group's Executive Committee in 2017 to run the Middle East-Asia Region, based in Dubai, UAE, until 2019.

Guinotte is a graduated engineer from Ecole des Mines de Paris and holds INSEAD's Management Advancement Program. Guinotte is looking forward to dedicating his experience and energy to make ASG a new European leader in aluminium extruded profiles. Until a new ASG website is launched, more can be learned about the business here, www.afextrusion.com and www.extol.es.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

