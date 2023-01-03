InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 03
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / The Company announces that on 30 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
|Date of purchase:
|30 December 2022
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|4,027
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 47.4100
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 47.6800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 47.5948
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,605,597 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 4,027 GB
Date of purchases: 30 December 2022
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Cboe BXE
|
Cboe CXE
|
Turquoise
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
4,027
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 47.6800
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 47.4100
|
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
|
£ 47.5948
Detailed information:
|
Transaction Date
|
Time
|
Time Zone
|
Volume
|
Price (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Transaction ID
|
30/12/2022
|
10:13:02
|
GMT
|
47
|
47.5400
|
XLON
|
683510364903875
|
30/12/2022
|
10:13:02
|
GMT
|
70
|
47.5400
|
XLON
|
683510364903874
|
30/12/2022
|
10:21:48
|
GMT
|
13
|
47.4100
|
XLON
|
683510364904293
|
30/12/2022
|
10:21:48
|
GMT
|
46
|
47.4100
|
XLON
|
683510364904292
|
30/12/2022
|
10:23:40
|
GMT
|
115
|
47.4400
|
XLON
|
683510364904450
|
30/12/2022
|
10:25:39
|
GMT
|
105
|
47.4400
|
XLON
|
683510364904561
|
30/12/2022
|
10:38:16
|
GMT
|
108
|
47.5500
|
XLON
|
683510364905023
|
30/12/2022
|
10:42:45
|
GMT
|
165
|
47.5600
|
XLON
|
683510364905199
|
30/12/2022
|
10:46:49
|
GMT
|
91
|
47.5600
|
XLON
|
683510364905384
|
30/12/2022
|
10:51:46
|
GMT
|
138
|
47.5800
|
XLON
|
683510364905634
|
30/12/2022
|
10:54:07
|
GMT
|
25
|
47.5700
|
XLON
|
683510364905734
|
30/12/2022
|
10:54:07
|
GMT
|
88
|
47.5700
|
XLON
|
683510364905733
|
30/12/2022
|
11:03:05
|
GMT
|
67
|
47.5400
|
XLON
|
683510364906424
|
30/12/2022
|
11:03:05
|
GMT
|
67
|
47.5400
|
XLON
|
683510364906429
|
30/12/2022
|
11:04:41
|
GMT
|
67
|
47.5200
|
XLON
|
683510364906559
|
30/12/2022
|
11:07:20
|
GMT
|
115
|
47.5400
|
XLON
|
683510364906691
|
30/12/2022
|
11:07:20
|
GMT
|
132
|
47.5400
|
XLON
|
683510364906693
|
30/12/2022
|
11:13:25
|
GMT
|
197
|
47.6000
|
XLON
|
683510364906935
|
30/12/2022
|
11:14:50
|
GMT
|
86
|
47.5900
|
XLON
|
683510364906986
|
30/12/2022
|
11:17:49
|
GMT
|
68
|
47.6400
|
XLON
|
683510364907180
|
30/12/2022
|
11:20:29
|
GMT
|
17
|
47.6400
|
XLON
|
683510364907383
|
30/12/2022
|
11:20:29
|
GMT
|
69
|
47.6400
|
XLON
|
683510364907382
|
30/12/2022
|
11:20:34
|
GMT
|
21
|
47.6400
|
XLON
|
683510364907387
|
30/12/2022
|
11:20:34
|
GMT
|
36
|
47.6400
|
XLON
|
683510364907386
|
30/12/2022
|
11:21:03
|
GMT
|
113
|
47.6300
|
XLON
|
683510364907415
|
30/12/2022
|
11:21:03
|
GMT
|
145
|
47.6300
|
XLON
|
683510364907414
|
30/12/2022
|
11:28:11
|
GMT
|
109
|
47.6500
|
XLON
|
683510364907739
|
30/12/2022
|
11:28:38
|
GMT
|
135
|
47.6300
|
XLON
|
683510364907817
|
30/12/2022
|
11:41:13
|
GMT
|
57
|
47.6300
|
XLON
|
683510364908314
|
30/12/2022
|
11:48:06
|
GMT
|
67
|
47.5900
|
XLON
|
683510364908692
|
30/12/2022
|
11:57:58
|
GMT
|
98
|
47.6100
|
XLON
|
683510364909279
|
30/12/2022
|
11:59:38
|
GMT
|
38
|
47.6100
|
XLON
|
683510364909392
|
30/12/2022
|
11:59:38
|
GMT
|
43
|
47.6100
|
XLON
|
683510364909393
|
30/12/2022
|
12:02:48
|
GMT
|
127
|
47.5800
|
XLON
|
683510364909575
|
30/12/2022
|
12:06:03
|
GMT
|
29
|
47.5800
|
XLON
|
683510364909737
|
30/12/2022
|
12:06:03
|
GMT
|
89
|
47.5800
|
XLON
|
683510364909736
|
30/12/2022
|
12:07:05
|
GMT
|
4
|
47.5800
|
XLON
|
683510364909785
|
30/12/2022
|
12:07:05
|
GMT
|
53
|
47.5800
|
XLON
|
683510364909786
|
30/12/2022
|
12:14:02
|
GMT
|
170
|
47.6400
|
XLON
|
683510364910112
|
30/12/2022
|
12:16:25
|
GMT
|
96
|
47.6500
|
XLON
|
683510364910248
|
30/12/2022
|
12:19:09
|
GMT
|
111
|
47.6600
|
XLON
|
683510364910458
|
30/12/2022
|
12:19:10
|
GMT
|
103
|
47.6600
|
XLON
|
683510364910462
|
30/12/2022
|
12:24:35
|
GMT
|
80
|
47.6800
|
XLON
|
683510364910822
|
30/12/2022
|
12:24:35
|
GMT
|
111
|
47.6800
|
XLON
|
683510364910823
|
30/12/2022
|
12:25:23
|
GMT
|
12
|
47.6800
|
XLON
|
683510364910886
|
30/12/2022
|
12:25:23
|
GMT
|
69
|
47.6800
|
XLON
|
683510364910884
|
30/12/2022
|
12:25:23
|
GMT
|
69
|
47.6800
|
XLON
|
683510364910885
|
30/12/2022
|
12:27:58
|
GMT
|
55
|
47.6700
|
XLON
|
683510364911072
|
30/12/2022
|
12:29:04
|
GMT
|
25
|
47.6600
|
XLON
|
683510364911175
|
30/12/2022
|
12:29:04
|
GMT
|
66
|
47.6600
|
XLON
|
683510364911173
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733728/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Jan-03