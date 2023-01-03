San Luis Obispo's Intuitive Acupuncture summarizes common causes of low back pain

Low back pain is one of the leading causes of missed work and one of the most common pain complaints. The acupuncture team from Intuitive Acupuncture, San Luis Obispo recently released a report summarizing the most common causes of low back pain and some of the significant studies showing that acupuncture is an effective treatment for low back pain.

The most common causes of low back pain include:



Accident and injury.

Weight gain.

Sitting for long periods and poor biomechanics.

Lack of exercise and flexibility.

Certain diseases and genetic conditions.

All of these causes can contribute to wear and tear on the spine, disc dysfunctions, fractures, spondylolisthesis when the vertebrae move more than normal pressing on spinal nerves, stenosis when the space around the spinal cord narrows, and loss of muscle strength that is needed to support the spine.

Some diseases and conditions such as osteoarthritis, scoliosis, kidney stones, pregnancy, fibromyalgia, endometriosis, ovarian cysts, infections, and in rare cases, tumors can also cause back pain.

Back pain can come on suddenly as the result of an injury, or gradually, starting with an occasional twinge and some morning stiffness. Impingement on certain nerves, such as the sciatica nerve can cause leg pain and, depending on the nerves affected, even weakness in the legs. Some people bounce back after a few days of rest after a weekend of water skiing or gardening. Others suffer for months or years with little relief. Regardless of one's tolerance to pain, low back pain is uncomfortable and can be debilitating, even for a short time.

No one wants to be in pain. Intuitive Acupuncture San Luis Obispo provides leading services for pain relief through acupuncture and an integrative, holistic approach to health and wellbeing. The results of many studies about the effectiveness of acupuncture for pain management have been widely reported. One source of information from these studies is the National Institute of Health's online National Library of Medicine (NLB). Some interesting results that support the role of acupuncture in low back pain management from the NLB include: