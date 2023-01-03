270 Free Spins and a Juicy Stakes Jackpot Special

Take a look at what's on offer online this week

The New Year's party is far from over at Juicy Stakes Casino, who have got a monster Free Spins special on offer this week plus a Blackjack bonanza for everyone to enjoy.

First of all, how ‘bout those 270 Free Spins? Up for grabs on four stunning slots from the Juicy Stakes Casino collection. To get your hands on them, all you need to do is deposit cash, enter a bonus code, and play. Simple as that.

Fire up 30 Free Spins for the red-hot Dragon Watch by dropping a $25 deposit along with bonus code WYVERN30, and you'll be flying with 60 more for Wings of Victory when depositing $50. To add another 80, enter ASGARD80 and deposit $75 – that'll give you a little extra for Runes of Odin.

Then for the ultimate discovery, 100 Free Spins on Safari Spins! Jump into this jungle adventure by depositing $100 with the bonus code PREY100. The offer runs from now ‘til January 9th.

Also this week, check out the $2,000 Blackjack Jackpot. A generous prize pool dished out to players who hit selected events on a trio of top Tangente Blackjack games – Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair.

Players can grab $5 for a suited blackjack, $10 for a Small Suite 21, $25 for a Big Suite 21 all the way up to a fab $500 for a suited Big Suite 21 – an Ace, two, three, four, five and six of the same suit. The Blackjack Jackpot remains on the cards between now and January 8th.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "Juicy Stakes Casino continue to show why this is the only place to be in 2023, with two more awesome offers to get you spinning, sticking and twisting.

"A $2,000 juicy jackpot to play for on our brilliant Blackjack games, plus 270 Free Spins to use on four super slots. An unmissable week of offers with something for everyone. Get involved."

About Juicy Stakes Casino:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

