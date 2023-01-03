Cindy Birne Public Relations; Announces Launch of New Website; Specializing in Book Publicity, Marketing, Sports, Entertainment, Special Events and Select Business

Cindy Birne Public Relations, LLC, founded in 2014 by Cindy Birne of Dallas, Texas, is a full-service agency tailored to each clients goals. Discover the myriad of services offered to authors with a new book releasing soon, recently published authors who need an extra publicity and marketing boost, and authors with a story to tell who need help in getting their story told. Not an author? Cindy Birne Public Relations can assist you with your next sports, entertainment and fundraising event or the launch of your new business startup.

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cindy Birne Public Relations, LLC, founded in 2014 by Cindy Birne of Dallas, Texas, invites you to discover the myriad of services offered to authors with a new book releasing soon, recently published authors who need an extra publicity and marketing boost, and authors with a story to tell who need help in getting their story told. Not an author? Cindy Birne Public Relations can assist you with your next sports, entertainment and fundraising event or new business startup.

Cindy Birne brings thirty-plus years of experience in publicity, marketing, and promotion centered on book publicity and publishing, professional sports and entertainment, special events, select business ventures and philanthropic organizations. She has represented bestselling authors including thought leaders, diplomats, historians, high-profile athletes, coaches, CEOs, business executives, sports journalists, news journalists, physicians, prosecutors, sports organizations, and nonprofits in various strategic endeavors including media placements in high-profile national media and industry outlets. Her irrepressible energy and enthusiasm will serve to invigorate your goals, and her reputation as a tenacious publicist has established her as an expert in her field.

"If Tom Brady is 'TB12,' then Cindy Birne is 'CB12.' Well, that's what I call her," says Gary Myers, NFL Columnist and NY Times bestselling author. "You want Brady in the Super Bowl and you want Cindy designing and leading your public relations campaign."

Media coverage plays a key role in bringing awareness to your story, your book, your event, your cause, your company, or product. Cindy Birne works directly with members of the media, and has successfully secured media placements in high-profile media and industry outlets on a national, regional, local, and global level including: CNN, CNNi, MSNBC, FOX News, FOX Business, ESPN, CBS Sports, FOX Sports, Sports Illustrated, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes.com, MarketWatch.com and TIME.

Robert W. Jordan, former U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Diplomat in Residence, John G. Tower Center for Political Studies at SMU and author of Desert Diplomat says, "I retained Cindy in 2015 to assist with publicizing my book Desert Diplomat: Inside Saudi Arabia Following 9/11. The rollout was a roaring success, with major television network interviews, speaking engagements and considerable buzz."

Need help navigating events? Cindy Birne Public Relations offers you the blueprint to a winning outcome by developing and driving high-profile celebrity events and fundraisers to include event coordination, securing corporate sponsors, establishing a core committee, securing the master of ceremony, keynote speaker, celebrity guest appearances, media coverage, and big board auction items.

Celebrity golf events, black-tie dinners, all-sports fashion shows and luncheons, NBA basketball exhibitions, youth soccer tournaments and volleyball exhibitions are just a few of the many events Cindy Birne PR has coordinated to benefit numerous nonprofit organizations including UT Southwestern Medical Center, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes, American Red Cross, MD Anderson Research Programs, Children's Medical Center, American Heart Association, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Bryan's House, USA Film Festival, Dallas International Film Festival, National Council of Jewish Women, The Vogel Alcove and the Communities Foundation of Texas.

If you are the owner of a new business startup, Cindy Birne PR loves to help people promote and bring awareness to the marketplace about their new product. The greater the challenge the sweeter the reward!

To learn more, visit: http://cindybirnepr.com

https://cindybirnepr.com/testimonials/

About Cindy Birne

Cindy Birne, President of Cindy Birne Public Relations, LLC located in Dallas, Texas, and founded in 2014, brings thirty-plus years of experience in publicity, marketing, promotion and advertising involving book publicity and publishing, professional sports and entertainment, special events, select business ventures and philanthropic organizations. She has represented bestselling authors, high-profile athletes, coaches, CEOs, business executives, diplomats, sports journalists, news journalists, physicians, prosecutors, sports organizations, and nonprofits in various strategic endeavors including media placements in high-profile national media and industry outlets.

She works directly with members of the media, publishers, editors, writers, cover designers, in-house publicity and marketing teams within publishing houses including Grand Central Publishing, Hachette Group, Crown, Simon & Shuster, Penguin Random House, Bantam, Clarkson Potter, independent publishers, and university presses. Cindy has collaborated with major motion picture studios including Fox Searchlight and Paramount on cross-promotional publicity campaigns and film premieres. She works with publicity executives at the top talent and PR agencies including CAA, Endeavor, Rogers & Cowan PMK, ICM and 42 West.

Cindy also volunteers her time and resources to help raise funds for numerous philanthropic organizations, serving on the boards and committees for numerous luncheons, galas, and soirees. She lives with her husband in Dallas, Texas.

