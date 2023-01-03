At 7.8 % CAGR, Silicon Nitride Market Size Worth USD 171.50 Million by 2027: IndustryARC
The growing Automotive and Aerospace sector are ideal for the growth of the Silicon Nitride MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Silicon Nitride Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027 and is valued at USD$ 171.50 million by 2027. It is a non-oxide structural ceramic material that is usually black or dark grey and provides excellent shock and thermal resistance. Some common type of silicon nitride ceramic powder is reaction-bonded silicon nitride, hot-pressed silicon nitride, and silicon nitride formed through sintering. Common applications of silicon nitride ceramics are in wear components, high-temperature insulation components, photovoltaic applications, bearings, and metalworking among others. Although silicon nitride ceramic materials are widely used in various industries, there are other alternative ceramics like silicon carbide and aluminium oxide that can prove to be a challenge to the Silicon Nitride Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Silicon Nitride Market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Silicon Nitride Market within the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. The growth in the automotive sector and aerospace sector within the forecast period of 2022-2027 proves to be a great driver for the Silicon Nitride Market.
3. Sintered silicon nitride is the most popular type of silicon nitride due to its excellent shock and temperature resistance.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Sintered Silicon Nitride holds the largest share of 42% by type in the Silicon Nitride Market within the forecast period of 2022-2027. Sintered silicon nitride is formed by sintering powder compacts, with additives like magnesium oxide and yttrium oxide, in a bed of silicon nitride powder under a high-pressure nitrogen atmosphere, typically 1 to 8 MPa. Sintered silicon nitride has a high-temperature strength, excellent thermal shock and wear resistance, and good fracture toughness among other superior qualities.
2. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), the Asia-Pacific region had the largest production of motor vehicles in the year 2020, with a total production value of 44.3 million vehicles. China alone contributed about 32% of the global motor vehicle production in 2020 with a production value of 25.3 million units. This was followed by Japan with a production of 8.1 million units and South Korea at 3.5 million units in 2020.
3. The Automotive sector holds the largest share of 37% by end-use industry in the Silicon Nitride Market within the forecast period of 2022-2027. The largest market for silicon nitrides is in reciprocating engines like diesel and spark-ignited engines, where it is used for combustion and wear parts. The primary application of silicon nitrides in these engines is to reduce wear and help increase the efficiency of functions like reducing engine lag and faster start-up.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Silicon Nitride Industry are -
1. UBE Industries, LTD
2. Denka Company Limited
3. Alzchem Group
4. H.C. Starck GmbH
5. The 3M Company
