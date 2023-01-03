Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market worth $1.5 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market size is forecast to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026. Thermoplastic vulcanizates are based on polyvinylidene fluoride, acrylic rubber, and ethylene-methacrylic acid possess excellent chemical resistance to acids, bases, and other aqueous media, and have good property retention owing to which it is widely utilized in various end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction, sports, and more. In addition, thermoplastic vulcanizates deliver superior performance as compared to other substitute products such as conventional thermosetting rubbers owing to their special microstructure The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the thermoplastic vulcanizates market, owing to the increasing demand and production of lightweight vehicles in the region. The Chinese government expects the production of cars to reach 35 million by 2025, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA).

2. Due to the presence of unique microstructure the fatigue resistance property of thermoplastic vulcanizates is extremely high compared to the uncross-linked blends, which imparts higher heat resistance and oil resistance characteristics for thermoplastic vulcanizates owing to which it is anticipated that its demand will substantially rise during the forecast period.

3. TPVs based on polyvinylidene fluoride, acrylic rubber, and ethylene-methacrylic acid are widely used for various fluid handling applications in several end-use industries, including building & construction, and general industries, owing to their excellent seal and weathering resistance. They also offer superior durability, improved safety, better aesthetics, and higher energy efficiency, driving the growth of the market.

4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under lockdown, owing to which operations of various industries such as automotive and construction have been negatively affected that is hampering the thermoplastic vulcanizates market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The automotive industry held the largest share in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026, owing to increasing usage of thermoplastic vulcanizates based on polyvinylidene fluoride, acrylic rubber, and ethylene-methacrylic acid in the automotive & transportation industry in applications such as hose coverings, gaskets, seals, convoluted boots, vibration dampeners, air inlet duct covers, bushings, strut covers, ignition components, window seals, and more.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market in 2020 up to 42% and is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing automotive manufacturing and population growth in the region. According to OICA, the production of passenger cars in Africa was 776,967 in 2018, which then rose to 787,287 in 2019, an increase of 1.3%. According to OICA, in 2019, the automotive production in Malaysia and Vietnam has increased up to 571632, and 250000, i.e., 1.2%, and 5.5%, higher than the previous year due to the rising per capita income of the individuals, which further led to the massive demand for thermoplastic vulcanizates in APAC region.

3. In June 2017, the Clean Energy Ministerial launched the EV30@30 campaign to accelerate the worldwide use of electric vehicles. This has resulted in an increased number of electric vehicles and the production of electric vehicles is expected to increase further in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Industry are -

1. JSR Corporation,

2. Exxon Mobil Corp.,

3. RTP Company,

4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

5. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.,



