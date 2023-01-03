Specialty Foods Market Size Expected To Reach $361 Billion By 2027

Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the specialty foods global market. As per TBRC’s specialty foods market forecast, the specialty foods market is expected to grow from $361.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

The growth in the number of millennials preferring at-home and healthy meals, coupled with a growing interest in having nutritious food for a healthy lifestyle, is increasing the demand for specialty foods. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest specialty foods market share. Major players in the specialty foods global market include Compass Group, Chobani, World Central Kitchen, Eden Creamery, AeroFarms, Safe Catch Foods.

Trending Specialty Foods Market Trend

The launch of high quality and innovative products such as plant-based, convenience, better-for-you, non-GMO products with authenticity, and products with unique attributes such as low fat, low calorie, low sodium, high protein, no dairy, and organic is a major trend shaping the growth of the specialty foods industry. For instance, in February 2020, PANOS Brands, engaged in production and sales of a unique portfolio of specialty and natural brands, announced the launch of its new products which include Amore Organic Ready-To-Eat Legumes, KA•ME Asian Rice Crackers, Amore Organic Ready-To-Eat Legumes, Chatfield’s premium allergen-safe Organic Baking Bars, Andrew & Everett rBGH-BST Hormone Free Melting Cheese, and MI-DEL Organic Apple Cinnamon Cookies. Therefore, the launch of new innovative and healthy products is likely to be a major trend driving the sales of the specialty foods industry.

Specialty Foods Market Segments

By Product Type: Cheese and Plant-based cheese, Frozen or refrigerated meat, poultry, and seafood, Chips, Pretzels, and Snacks, Bread and Baked goods, Chocolate and Other Confectionery, Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel: Food Service, Retail, Online

By Consumer Generation: Gen-Z, Millennials, Gen-X, Baby Boomers

By Geography: The specialty foods global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides specialty foods market analysis, specialty foods market research and insights on specialty foods market size, drivers and trends, specialty foods market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and specialty foods market growth across geographies. The specialty foods market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

