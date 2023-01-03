E-Sports Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

E-sports Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2032

The Business Research Company’s “E-Sports Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the e-sports market. As per TBRC’s e-sports market forecast, e-sports market size is expected to grow from $2.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.2%.

The rising demand for video games and increasing awareness of E-sports contribute to the growth of the E-sports market. North America is expected to hold the largest e-sports global market share. Major players in the e-sports market include Modern Times Group MTG AB, Activision Blizzard Inc., Gfinity, PLC., Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Inc.

Trending E-Sports Market Trend

E-sports companies are investing in innovative new E-sports platforms for increasing their revenue and expanding their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in 2022, in India, LoCo., a live-streaming platform, launched Loco Legends, which is the first non-fungible token platform for esport. Also, for instance, in 2020, E-sports One, a USA-based E-sports data, and analytics company launched a new fantasy sports platform that is an all-in-one fantasy E-sports platform, that utilized a proprietary player performance database and computer vision to create real-time predictive data. Also, for instance, in 2022, Digital Virgo, a France-based specialist in mobile payment with Etisalat Misr, and the Egyptian Telecom company launched a full-service E-sports platform for delivering top-tier educational and entertaining content in Egypt.

E-Sports Market Segments

• By Game: Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), Real Time Strategy, First Person Shooter, Fighting And Sports

• By Platform: PC, Console, Mobile, Other Platforms

• By Revenue Source: Sponsorship, Advertising, Merchandise & Tickets, Publisher Fees, Media Rights

• By Geography: The global e-sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East

and Africa.

