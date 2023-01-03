Global Temperature Management Market Is Projected To Grow At A 3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Temperature Management Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Temperature Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Temperature Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the temperature management global market. As per TBRC’s temperature management market forecast, the temperature management market is expected to grow from $3.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8%.

A rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the temperature management market. North America is expected to hold the largest temperature management market share. Major players in the temperature management global market include 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Smiths Medical, Stryker Corporation.

Trending Temperature Management Market Trend

Wearables are evolving at a rapid pace and are expected to be the new trend in the temperature management system market. Heat due to power consumption causes both circuit malfunctions and low-temperature burns to users. Therefore, researchers are proposing thermal management methods using wearable devices with higher performance. A wearable device is a patch that controls the temperature of the patient’s body as per the wearer’s preference. For instance, the company Embr Labs has released a watch or bracelet called Embr Wave that makes the person feel warmer or cooler based on his preference, thereby acting as a personal thermostat.

Temperature Management Market Segments

By Product: Patient Warming Devices, Patient Cooling Devices

By Application: Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Applications

By End-Use: Operating Room, Neonatal ICU, Emergency Room, ICUs, Other End-Uses

By Geography: The temperature management global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Temperature Management Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Temperature Management Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides temperature management market research and insights on temperature management market size, drivers and temperature management market trends, temperature management market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and temperature management global market growth across geographies. The temperature management global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC