Data Backup and Recovery Market Size to Hit $14.95 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% (2022-2027)

Data Backup and Recovery Market Drivers Growing Demand of Data Backup and Recovery in Education Industry will Drive Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Data Backup and Recovery Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $14.95 billion by 2027. Data backup and recovery is the process of backing up data in case of loss and establishing secure systems that allow to recover data as a result. Data backup is copying and preserving computer data in order to keep it available in the event of data corruption or deletion. Data backup is one type of disaster recovery, and it is an essential component of any sensible disaster recovery plan. Data backup is a feeble against ransomware protection. The cloud backup method copies data and then saves it on various media or a separate storage system for quick access in the event of a recovery crisis. Organizations should strive to make backup management as simple as possible in order to ensure that recovery is a reliable process. A database management system (DBMS) is a software that allows users to conveniently manage databases. It enables users to view and interact with the database's underlying data. Backup and recovery refers to the process of creating and storing data copies that can be used to safeguard organisations against data loss. The increased threat of security breaches, combined with the growing trend toward digitization, will drive market expansion. Furthermore, widespread adoption of smartphones and the internet will have a beneficial impact on market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The Cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud solutions help to reduce downtime in the event of a data loss and make it easier to locate data. It also provides enhanced scalability by making it simple to increase the storage limit.

2. During the projected period, North America is expected to account for the largest market share of 35% in the data backup and recovery market. Government initiatives and regulatory rules, such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), are promoting the usage of data backup and recovery software and related services in the region.

3. The growing usage of cloud technology among small and medium-sized businesses opens up a wide variety of potential for the global Data Backup and Recovery Market.

4. Data backup and recovery solutions are available in a variety of customised software formats as well as as a service, which is commonly referred to as Backup-as-a-Services (BaaS). The requirement for dependable data backup and recovery software solutions will have an impact on digital transformation and data protection across industries.

Segmental Analysis:

1. By Deployment, Data Backup and Recovery Market has been segmented into On-premises, Cloud. The Cloud segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

2. In April 2020, Hitachi Vantara released the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) E990. This is the provider’s new storage platform for midsize enterprise customers. The E990’s low latency supercharge business applications, and data deduplication ensures storage cost reductions.

3. In 2019, Hitachi Vantara also introduced Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) as well as expanded capabilities for Storage as a Service (STaaS). The as-a-service offerings are pre-engineered and provided as fully managed services to deliver rapid deployment, transparent consumption-based pricing, and guaranteed service levels.

4. The Education segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Education is a unique industry. Educational institutions have a unique mix of data security and business continuity requirements, owing to limited finances and the need to secure a high number of devices and users.

5. By Geography, Data Backup and Recovery Market has been segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and RoW. During the projected period, North America is expected to account for the largest market share of 35% in the data backup and recovery market.0

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Data Backup and Recovery industry are -

1. Veritas Technologies

2. Veeam

3. Acronis

4. StorageCraft

5. Netapp

