MACAU, January 3 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will release the “Supplements for Philatelic Album of Macao 2022” on 10th January 2023, and they will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office and the Communications Museum. The album pages are pre-printed with all the stamps’ images of 2022. Your collections of stamps and souvenir sheets of 2022 can be put into the pre-printed pages for convenient collection.

The selling price of the Supplements for Philatelic Album of Macao 2022 is MOP390.00.