Oren Bar-on Adds Further High-Tech Expertise to MCE's Advisory Board

MCE evolves advisory board through addition of senior tech and finance advisor

MCE Systems Ltd., the global leader in digital-first mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM), announces today it has appointed Oren Bar-on, former EY Tech Practice Leader of EY Israel and a senior strategic advisor to tech companies, to join the MCE advisory board. Oren joins a group of world-renown MCE advisory board members including Dr. Il-ung (IU) Kim (former President of SK Telecom), Mike Sutcliff (former Accenture Digital Group CEO), Scott Rice (former Sprint CIO), Teresa Ostapower (former AT&T SVP Technology Transformation), John Elliott (former McKinsey Partner) and Jim Hudak (former Microsoft senior executive).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230102005008/en/

Oren Bar-on was a Partner at EY since 1998 and headed, until 2022, the firm's High-Tech Practice, which serves more than 70% of the Israeli start-ups funded by VCs or other investors. Oren has extensive experience in providing strategic advisory services to tech companies at all stages from start-up through their journey into the U.S. public market or to sell transactions. Oren established the Israeli desk at EY New York and staffed the desk for 2 years, where he accrued extensive experience working with American companies.

"I am passionate about the growth and development of the Israeli high-tech industry," says Oren, MCE advisory board member. "Over more than two decades I have watched the expansion of technology in Israel and its always impressive to see a vibrant, focused firm deliver on a stellar trajectory. This is an exciting time in MCE's history as it transforms it's vision to be the platform that mobilizes customer experiences through its omnichannel dDLM platform and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

The telecommunication customer's journey from onboarding, through support and repair, to trade-in can be fraught with challenges due to no remote intelligence, disconnection and lack of history awareness. This leads to friction for customers and operators. The mature dDLM platform is an emerging digital-first differentiator for telcos. It provides an end-to-end platform for device lifecycle management. It uniquely positions MCE not simply as the only platform technology, but as the defacto platform standard for the industry.

"With his considerable experience working with Israel's leading technology companies, Oren exhibits more than just knowledge of how things work, but wisdom about why they work," says Yuval Blumental, MCE Co-Founder & CEO. "MCE is in a position to support the digital transformation of the telecommunications industry with an end-to-end platform, which we understand requires scale and major partnerships. This has been a key focus of MCE's recent additions to our Advisory Board. Oren is a perfect match with MCE's future-focused approach and with his strategic expertise, we anticipate he will help accelerate MCE's growth journey."

Oren is currently a board member at Yissum, The Hebrew University Tech Transfer Company. Oren serves at the investment advisory of several Israeli tech companies, late-stage VC and Fund of Fund focuses on investments on Israeli VC's.

Oren holds a Master's of Arts in Diplomacy and Security from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Economics and Accounting from Ben Gurion University and participate in Harvard Leadership Program. He is also a Certified Public Accountant in Israel.

***

MCE is the pioneer in digital-first mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM) for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE's industry-leading dDLM platform solutions mobilize operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and trade-in management with a price guarantee, to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customer issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing, trade-in instead of repair). Over its more than 17 years of experience, MCE has become the trusted mobilizer of extraordinary customer experiences for Tier-1 operators and their partners. Visit www.mce.systems

Read more at www.mce.systems

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mce-systems

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230102005008/en/