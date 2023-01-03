PHILIPPINES, January 3 - Press Release

January 3, 2023 Cayetano pledges help to improve key PNP-SAF facilities Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's first order of business for 2023 was to pledge continued support to helping improve the key facilities of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF), which is located in his home city of Taguig. In his speech to PNP-SAF officials and staff during their thanksgiving dinner on January 1, 2023, Cayetano said this is in order to enhance the organization's ability to maintain peace and order in the country and tackle insurgency and terrorism. The senator, who has made it a tradition to celebrate the first day of the year with the PNP-SAF, said his visits to police camps in various areas in the country had highlighted the urgent need to upgrade the amenities and equipment of the PNP-SAF. "Inikot ko po ang ilang mga kampo niyo sa Mindanao at sa Visayas, at nalaman ko na ang kampo na y'on ay literally an imaginary camp --ni walang fence, walang wall, walang structure. Katulad sa Bacolod, hiniram lang y'ung lupa," he said. Addressing PNP-SAF Director General Police Brigadier General Edgar Okubo, Cayetano said he wants the transformation of the PNP-SAF amenities and equipment to be beneficial not only to the people but to the PNP itself. "We are here to help you. So please, General, 'wag po kayong mahihiya. Kung ano po ang maitutulong namin in our personal and official capacity para po lalong matingala kayo bilang mga 'Tagaligtas' sa buong bansa, please let us know and it will be a privilege to continue to help," he said, referring to SAF's one-word mission to save. Cayetano said he is thankful for the opportunity to support the PNP-SAF in his capacity as senator by pushing for more funds in the national budget. "I am very much honored and I thank God for the opportunity to be able to advocate for you, to play a small part na y'ung mga facilities n'yo ay mapondohan at mapaganda, nasa administrasyon man ako o sa oposisyon," he said. In the 2023 National Budget, Cayetano backed the funding of P170 million for key facilities and equipment of the PNP-SAF in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City. Included in the approved budget are the construction of multipurpose buildings and site development for Phases 2 and 3 of the SAF Headquarters Building, each amounting to P75 million; the construction of a multipurpose building for P10 million; and the repair of SAF's V-150 armored vehicle that costs P10 million. Cayetano said the PNP-SAF can "pay back" the support simply by serving the country "as policemen and women, as faithful members of SAF." Partnering for national transformation In his speech, Cayetano also urged the PNP-SAF to partner with him and City of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano in advocating for national transformation among the uniformed policemen starting in Camp Bagong Diwa, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, and jails. "Let us be partners with national transformation. Start within ourselves then we will go out with that. Iyan po ang panata namin [ni Mayor Lani] na maging partners in national transformation, even in the jails," he said. Cayetano also expressed gratitude to the SAF members who helped secure Fort Bonifacio in partnership with the local police during the holidays. "This Christmas po, nagkaroon ng partnership ang SAF at Taguig police through augmenting our troops in Fort Bonifacio. At nakita niyo po, walang naging complaint so far," he said. "Y'ung inyong tulong po ay very much appreciated. And hopefully po we can institutionalize that, in the same way that Lani is trying to institutionalize kung paano na yung mga programa ng Taguig ay pwedeng makinabanang ang lahat ng naka-assign at naka-headquarters dito," he added. Cayetano, nangakong tutulong sa pagpapabuti ng pasilidad ng PNP-SAF Isa sa mga unang ginawa Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ngayong taong 2023 ay magbigay garantiya ng kanyang suporta para sa pagpapabuti ng pasilidad ng Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF), na matatagpuan sa kanyang lungsod ng Taguig. Sa kanyang mensahe sa mga opisyal at kawani ng PNP-SAF sa kanilang thanksgiving dinner noong Enero 1, 2023, sinabi ni Cayetano na para ito sa pagpapahusay ng kakayahan ng organisasyon na mapanatili ang kapayapaan at kaayusan sa bansa at harapin ang insurgency at terrorismo. Tradisyon na ni Cayetano na ipagdiwang ang unang araw ng taon kasama ang PNP-SAF, at sa pagkakataong ito ay ibinahagi niya na sa kanyang pagbisita sa mga kampo ng pulisya sa iba't ibang lugar sa bansa, nakita niya ang matinding pangangailangan na i-upgrade ang mga pasilidad at kagamitan ng PNP-SAF. "Inikot ko po ang ilang mga kampo niyo sa Mindanao at sa Visayas, at nalaman ko na ang kampo na y'on ay literally an imaginary camp 'ni walang fence, walang wall, walang structure. Katulad sa Bacolod, hiniram lang y'ung lupa," wika niya. � Kay PNP-SAF Director General Police Brigadier General Edgar Okubo, sinabi ni Cayetano na nais niyang maging kapaki-pakinabang hindi lamang sa publiko kundi sa PNP mismo ang pag-upgrade ng mga pasilidad at kagamitan ng PNP-SAF. "We are here to help you. So please, General, 'wag po kayong mahihiya. Kung ano po ang maitutulong namin in our personal and official capacity para po lalong matingala kayo bilang mga 'Tagaligtas' sa buong bansa, please let us know and it will be a privilege to continue to help," sabi ni Cayetano. Sinabi rin ni Cayetano na nagpapasalamat siya sa pagkakataong suportahan ang PNP-SAF bilang senador sa pamamagitan ng paglalaan ng karagdagang pondo. "I am very much honored and I thank God for the opportunity to be able to advocate for you, to play a small part na y'ung mga facilities n'yo ay mapondohan at mapaganda, nasa administrasyon man ako o sa oposisyon," aniya. � Sa 2023 National Budget, sinuportahan ni Cayetano ang pondong P170 million para sa mga pangunahing pasilidad at kagamitan ng PNP-SAF sa Camp Bagong Diwa sa City of Taguig. � Kabilang sa inaprubang budget ay ang pagtatayo ng multipurpose buildings at site development para sa Phase 2 at 3 ng SAF headquarters building na ng P75 million bawat isa; ang pagpapatayo ng multipurpose building sa halagang P10 million; at ang pagkukumpuni ng V-150 armored vehicle ng SAF na nagkakahalaga ng P10 million. � Sinabi ni Cayetano na maaaring suklian ng PNP-SAF ang suporta sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng tapat na serbisyo sa bansa bilang mga pulis at miyembro ng SAF. Pagtutulungan para sa pagbabago ng bansa Sa kanyang talumpati, hinimok din ni Cayetano ang PNP-SAF na makipagtulungan sa kanya at kay City of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano sa pagtataguyod ng national transformation sa hanay ng mga pulis mula sa Camp Bagong Diwa, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), Treatment at Rehabilitation Center, at sa mga kulungan. "Let us be partners with national transformation. Start within ourselves then we will go out with that. Iyan po ang panata namin [ni Mayor Lani] na maging partners in national transformation, even in the jails," sabi niya. Nagpahayag din siya ng pasasalamat sa mga miyembro ng SAF na tumulong sa pag-secure ng Fort Bonifacio sa pakikipagtulungan sa lokal na pulisya nitong kapaskuhan. "This Christmas po, nagkaroon ng partnership ang SAF at Taguig police through augmenting our troops in Fort Bonifacio. At nakita niyo po, walang naging complaint so far," sabi ni Cayetano. "Y'ung inyong tulong po ay very much appreciated. And hopefully po we can institutionalize that, in the same way that Lani is trying to institutionalize kung paano na yung mga programa ng Taguig ay pwedeng makinabanang ang lahat ng naka-assign at naka-headquarters dito," dagdag niya.