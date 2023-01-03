Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,094 in the last 365 days.

Policy on China Arrivals Are Urgently Needed--Poe

PHILIPPINES, January 3 - Press Release
January 3, 2023

Policy on China Arrivals Are Urgently Needed--Poe

While we are all still reeling from the effects of the airport shutdown, the Executive should anticipate another pressing issue on the need for COVID testing requirements for all travelers arriving from China ahead of the expected lifting of Chinese travel restrictions on January 8.

Other countries like the US, UK, France, Canada, Japan, South Korea, India, Israel, Morocco, Italy and Spain have all reimposed their mandatory COVID tests and other rules on arrivals from China. The PH government should decide definitively on the matter and inform all travelers beforehand.

The lack of proactive policies on the matter is concerning amid the rapidly developing situation overseas. Our experience in the past three years of the pandemic has shown that delayed and uninformed COVID-related policies are sometimes more deadly than the pandemic itself.

Now that we have reopened again, we need to build confidence that the Philippines is well-positioned and, hopefully, now better informed in the fight against COVID.

You just read:

Policy on China Arrivals Are Urgently Needed--Poe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.