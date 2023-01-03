PHILIPPINES, January 3 - Press Release

January 3, 2023 Zubiri Lauds PBBM for PhilHealth Rate Hike Suspension "I laud the President's move to suspend the premium hikes on PhilHealth members as it would ease up the burden of the general population in these difficult times coming out of the pandemic," said Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri after Malacañang announced their release of a memorandum asking the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and the Department of Health to suspend the increase of monthly contributions from its members. The increase was originally set under the Universal Health Care Act, which mandates a gradual increase in premium rates from 2.75 percent in 2019 to 3.5 percent in 2023 and eventually 5 percent in 2024. "This suspension shows that the President knows and acts on the needs of our countrymen by bringing down the daily cost of expenses that everyone is burdened with, especially during this time of high inflation affecting everything from food to fuel," Zubiri said. The Philippine Statistics Authority reported an inflation of 8 percent in November 2022, the highest the country has had since November 2008. This put the year-to- date inflation rate at 5.6 percent, which is beyond the 2 to 4 percent target range. "The premium rate hikes may be established after we have brought down our inflation rate at a more comfortable level in the near future. Once again, we thank the President for this as this will allow a larger take home pay for all salaried workers for the meantime."