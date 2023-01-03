SPARK CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTRE CHAMPIONS IN TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT TO STRENGTHEN INCLUSION FOR THE SPECIAL NEEDS
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark Child Development Centre has recently embarked on the journey to make inclusions in school for children with special needs and have equal access to learning. Two initiatives have been carried out to advocate the importance of inclusion for children in schools with disabilities which include the invitation of teachers from SJK(C) Nan Kai to its pilot workshop on 26th November, at Spark Child Development Centre's headquarters in Kota Damansara. Aside from that, on 23rd November, Spark Child Development Centre and the University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a mutually beneficial relationship based on research, academic, and industrial collaboration, allowing both parties to undertake technological development to assist teachers, parents, and caregivers in diagnosing disabled children.
Children with special needs have been kept out of the limelight in the education sector, which has led to segregation and discrimination among the students. This has sparked a significant debate in the sector about establishing inclusion in schools, particularly in Malaysia's mainstream schools. With that, Spark Child Development Centre is implementing this workshop to help teachers learn how to accommodate children in different classroom settings. With the support from SJK(C) Nan Kai, the objective of the pilot workshop is to help Malaysia's mainstream schools better understand how to make adaptations for children with physical or learning disabilities in the classroom or school settings. Additionally, this workshop intends to assist mainstream schools in their understanding of common children's disabilities like Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, Dyslexia, and others. Given the positive reception to the pilot workshop conducted with teachers from SJK(C) Nan Kai, SJK(C) Chong Fah Phit Chee and Premfield International School, Spark Child Development Centre is confident that more schools in Malaysia will benefit from this awareness campaign which is in line with the Malaysian Education Blueprint’s target of 75 percent children with special needs in inclusive education programmes by 2023.
“At Spark Child Development Centre, our main mission is always to ensure children with special needs are able to be accepted by the general public and learn how to adapt in a varied environment before they even step foot in schools. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to partner up with SJK(C) Nan Kai to provide a meaningful workshop with complimentary access for primary and secondary school teachers to learn about inclusion and readiness for school,” said Dr Tan Gek Ling, Founder and CEO of Spark Child Development Centre.
No constraints or segregation should be placed on any child due to their disability; instead, every child deserves to be loved and properly cared for. Spark Child Development Centre has managed to raise approximately RM16,000 with the generous support from reputable parties to make schools a better place for children with special needs. All donations received are contributed to the PIBG of SJK(C) Nan Kai for the development of inclusion programmes and facilities for children with special needs in the foreseeable future.
To better champion the inclusion for children with special needs in schools, Spark Child Development Centre has collaborated with the University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) to establish a mutually beneficial relationship. Academic programmes, staff and student exchange, joint research and publications are among the areas of collaboration between Spark Child Development Centre and the university. Some of the initiatives that have been confirmed include the standardized developmental screening and assessment tools, and a health initiative project to assist communities in Malaysia with learning difficulties and stunting rates among children.
Furthermore, the two parties' collaboration intends to kickstart technology development, which includes applications, websites, and a variety of other essential technologies to assist parents, caregivers, and even teachers in schools in diagnosing children with disabilities. Having said that, this also contributes to greater collaboration in human development.
For more information about inclusions in school and children with special needs, visit Spark Child Development Centre’s official website at https://sparkcdc.com.my/ or Spark Child Development’s social media platforms, Instagram @sparkchildcentre and Facebook page @sparkchilddevelopmentcentre.
James
Genesis Infinix Sdn Bhd
+60 10-203 9623
email us here