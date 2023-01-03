Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,993 in the last 365 days.

Minovia Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Company to be in San Francisco January 8-12, 2023, during 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass. and HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minovia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage global biotechnology company, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Biotech Showcase on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Time: 9:45 AM PST

Track: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

Biotech Showcase is an investor conference featuring insights from top investors and biopharma executives.

Interested parties can register to attend the event here:

https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

Additionally, CEO Natalie Yivgi-Ohana and CBO Shai Melcer will be in San Francisco from January 8-12, 2023, during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference and will be available for meetings with investors.

Individuals interested in meeting with CEO Natalie Yivgi-Ohana and CBO Shai Melcer can contact shai.melcer@minoviatx.com

About Minovia
Minovia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage global biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of novel approaches to treating diseases caused by mitochondrial dysfunction. Minovia’s Mitochondrial Augmentation Technology (MAT) platform is designed to extend and enhance human lives by restoring mitochondrial function using autologous stem cells enriched with healthy, functional mitochondria. This unique approach capitalizes on the natural ability of mitochondria to transfer between cells. The company’s initial clinical focus is on primary mitochondrial diseases, such as Pearson syndrome, a fatal pediatric disease, and hematological disorders that include mitochondrial dysfunction.

Findings on safety and efficacy of MAT, both pre-clinical and clinical, may be found in these publications:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41536-021-00167-7

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.abo3724

Minovia was founded by leading researchers in mitochondrial biology and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, with operations in Massachusetts.

For more information, visit http://minoviatx.com/.

Contact Information

Shai Melcer, CBO

3 HaSadna st., Tirat Carmel

Israel

Shai.melcer@minoviatx.com

+972-747033354


Primary Logo

You just read:

Minovia Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.