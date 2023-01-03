Derby Barracks / Possession of Cocaine and Depressant Drug
CASE#: 23A5000034
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/02/2023 / 2028 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Point of Entry, Derby Line, VT
VIOLATION:
1. Possession of Cocaine
2. Possession of a Depressant Drug
ACCUSED: Andy Alves Choez
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Quincy, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State police – Derby Barracks was notified by US Customs and Border Protection that a male who crossed into the United States from Canada was found to be in criminal possession of cocaine and a controlled depressant drug. The offender was identified as Andy Alves Choez and was taken into custody for the offense. Alves Choez was transported to the Derby Barracks where he was processed and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility. Alves Choez was cited into court for 01/03/2023.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2023 / 12:30 PM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
