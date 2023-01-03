Derby Barracks / Possession of Cocaine and Depressant Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5000034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/02/2023 / 2028 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Point of Entry, Derby Line, VT

VIOLATION:

1. Possession of Cocaine

2. Possession of a Depressant Drug

ACCUSED: Andy Alves Choez

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Quincy, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State police – Derby Barracks was notified by US Customs and Border Protection that a male who crossed into the United States from Canada was found to be in criminal possession of cocaine and a controlled depressant drug. The offender was identified as Andy Alves Choez and was taken into custody for the offense. Alves Choez was transported to the Derby Barracks where he was processed and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility. Alves Choez was cited into court for 01/03/2023.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2023 / 12:30 PM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.