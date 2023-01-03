Submit Release
News Search

There were 644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,060 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Possession of Cocaine and Depressant Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5000034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                        

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/02/2023   /   2028 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Point of Entry, Derby Line, VT

VIOLATION:

1.           Possession of Cocaine

2.           Possession of a Depressant Drug

 

ACCUSED:  Andy Alves Choez                                      

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Quincy, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State police – Derby Barracks was notified by US Customs and Border Protection that a male who crossed into the United States from Canada was found to be in criminal possession of cocaine and a controlled depressant drug. The offender was identified as Andy Alves Choez and was taken into custody for the offense. Alves Choez was transported to the Derby Barracks where he was processed and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility. Alves Choez was cited into court for 01/03/2023.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/03/2023   /   12:30 PM      

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Possession of Cocaine and Depressant Drug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.