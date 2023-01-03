New book shares how God took one woman from where she was in the past to where she is today

Christine Sheetz releases 'If Knocked Down, Get Back Up Again: The Keys to Overcoming Life's Challenges'

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christine Sheetz wants to help people turn their tragedies into triumphs as God has personally helped her do time and time again. It is for this reason she writes "If Knocked Down, Get Back Up Again: The Keys to Overcoming Life's Challenges" (published by Xlibris) which describes the story of her life in a nutshell.

This book shares how God took Sheetz from where she was in the past to where she is today, and how he can and will do the same for others. It is about the importance of developing and maintaining a personal relationship with the Lord and partnering with him throughout their lifelong journeys. He will lead them down the pathway of victory and help them overcome obstacles and beat the odds, so that no suffering will be in vain. She also shares how God has miraculously touched and blessed her life and has done for her what no doctor could do.

"For years, I was very lonely, empty, fragile, and frail. Even though I was saved, something very important was missing. I didn't have an intimate personal relationship with the Lord. The church I attended did not teach me the whole truth. Years later, the truth was revealed to me, and God used it to transform my life. I share how in this book," Sheetz says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Sheetz answers, "What is impossible with man is always possible with God. An intimate, personal relationship with the Lord is far more powerful than religion. If we partner with him, there is nothing we cannot overcome." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846122-if-knocked-down-get-back-up-again

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781669850618

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781669850601

E-Book | 108 pages | ISBN 9781669850595

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Christine Sheetz recently had her testimony aired on The 700 Club. Her life had been beset by trials, tribulations, and medical challenges. But God, in his grace and mercy, responded to her incredible faith and belief, and she was healed seven times. She is a living example of how God can turn tragedy into triumph. She is an ordained minister from Illinois.

