Author Tony McMillan's new book "The Profound Poetry of T. Mac Mandela Zulu" is a striking assortment of poetry written by the author on the experiences of his existence

Recent release "The Profound Poetry of T. Mac Mandela Zulu" from Page Publishing author Tony McMillan is a compilation of poetry that reveals the author's opinions on various topics, from everyday life to grander ideas of the universe and mankind. Through his poems, McMillan weaves an intricate tapestry of his thoughts and feelings of the world, inviting readers to view into his very mind.

LINDALE, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tony McMillan, a proud father and Marine, has completed his new book "The Profound Poetry of T. Mac Mandela Zulu": a beautiful collection of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the author's views on life and the human condition.

"This book contains a talent that T. Mac did not know he had until 1976," writes McMillan. "I became very frustrated with the money I received on my paycheck, and I wrote my first poem, 'Minimum Wage'. This book contains humor, terror, and the elation of freedom, when I gave my life to Jesus and let go of the world. Now I have peace of mind."

Published by Page Publishing, Tony McMillan's stirring series of poems invited readers on an incredible journey through the author's mind to explore his thoughts on the world around him. Raw and honest, each poem is one small piece of the puzzle that is McMillan, and a window into a part of his soul.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Profound Poetry of T. Mac Mandela Zulu" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing