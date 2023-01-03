SI INVESTORS: February 6, 2023 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action - Contact Lieff Cabraser

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that Silvergate Capital Corporation ("Silvergate" or the "Company") investors who suffered losses from trading Silvergate securities SI between November 9, 2021 and November 17, 2022 contact our law offices immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Silvergate. The cutoff to apply to be a lead plaintiff is February 6, 2023.

Class Period: November 9, 2021 - November 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 6, 2023

Case information: lieffcabraser.com/securities/silvergate/

Contact us: Email or text investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges that Silvergate and certain of its senior executives misled investors by failing to disclose that Silvergate, which provides payments, lending, and funding solutions for digital currency companies and investors, did not have adequate controls for detecting and preventing money laundering and failing to disclose that the Silvergate platform was used to launder more than $425 million.

On November 15, 2022, research firm Marcus Aurelius Value tweeted that subpoenaed Silvergate bank records suggested that over $425 million had been laundered using the Silvergate platform. On this news, the price of Silvergate Class A common stock fell $6.13 per share, or 17.27%, from its closing price of $35.49 on November 14, 2022, to close at $29.36 on November 15, 2022, on elevated trading volume.

On November 17, 2022, the newsletter The Bear Cave published an article about multiple companies with potential negative exposure to the FTX cryptocurrency exchange collapse. The article connected Silvergate with a money laundering operation that laundered $425 million through cryptocurrency trading platforms. On this news, the price of Silvergate Class A common stock fell $3.00 per share, or 10.75%, from its closing price of $27.90 on November 16, 2022, to close at $24.90 on November 17, 2022, on elevated trading volume.

