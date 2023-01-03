Acaricides Market - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size Value, Types, Application, Demand, Growth, and Forecast 2028
The global acaricides market size was worth USD 327.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 436.2 million by 2028
Productivity growth, advancements in the crop protection sector, and rising global demand for agricultural and animal products all serve as Global Acaricides Market-stimulating factors.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global acaricides market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the acaricides market. The global acaricides market is segregated based on type, application, mode of application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into organochlorine, organophosphorus, natural, and others. In 2021, organophosphorus compounds held the biggest market share for acaricides. Based on application, the market is divided into agriculture, animal husbandry, industrial, and others. The agriculture sector dominated the market in 2021. Based on the mode of application, the market is divided into spray, dipping vat, hand dressing, and others. In 2021, the spray segment dominated the market. Key players in the global acaricides market include Arysta Lifescience, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chemtura Corporation, Dupont, FMC Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., Syngenta AG, and the Dow Chemical Company.
— Zion Market Research
with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9 % over the forecast period.
Global Acaricides Market Overview:
A chemical substance or group of pesticides known as acaricides can kill arachnids, primarily mites, and ticks. Arsenical, chlorinated hydrocarbons, organophosphates, carbamates, and synthetic pyrethroids are only a few of the many acaricides available. These numerous acaricide types are employed to efficiently manage agricultural pests, mites, and ticks on animals. Agriculture and the care of livestock are significant economic activities everywhere. Globally, there has been an increase in the threat to these activities, which has led to a rise in the need for acaricides to manage pests like mites and ticks. The disease burden is rising due to the rising mite/tick and insect infestations that pose health risks to people everywhere. A key element is how the acaricides are applied to the host. The chemical should kill the animal without endangering the person applying it or the target organism. This procedure is simpler and more efficient using various techniques, such as dipping vats, sprays, and others. The use of acaricides is expanding due to their effectiveness and simplicity in eliminating mites and ticks, which protects cattle and agricultural products.
One of the main factors driving the global acaricides market is the expanding demand for acaricides from the crop protection industry. The global market is expanding due to rising demand for meat & dairy products, changing dietary preferences, and the increasing need to preserve crops. The need to raise productivity, crop protection technologies advancements, and global food consumption are anticipated to drive market expansion for acaricides. The need to feed a constantly expanding population, the shrinking amount of arable land, and the growing desire for sustainable agricultural methods are some of the major global drivers of the increased need for acaricides. Furthermore, the global market's growth is being constrained by changes in raw material prices and strict regulatory standards implemented by governments worldwide.
Key Insights
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global acaricides market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.
In terms of revenue, the global acaricides market size was valued at around USD 327.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 436.2 million by 2028.
Productivity growth, advancements in the crop protection sector, and rising global demand for agricultural and animal products all serve as market-stimulating factors.
By type, the organophosphorus category dominated the market in 2021.
By application, the agriculture category dominated the market in 2021.
North America dominated the global acaricides market in 2021.
Recent Development:
In August 2020, BASF introduced Nealta, a new acaricide based on the new active component cyflumetofen derived from a distinct group of insecticides known as Group 25. While remaining harmless to harmful mites and other insects like bees, it will eradicate all stages of the mite life cycle, including eggs, immature stages, and adult stages. It was created for use in protected strawberry fields, ornamentals, and apple crops.
In February 2020, Organic, a new insecticide/acaricide from Oro Agri, was introduced at HortiContact in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. It is a phytosanitary preparation with insecticidal, acaricidal, and fungicidal qualities made from orange oil that is 6 percent. It effectively and sustainably combats illnesses and pests like powdery mildew, mildew, or thrips. Vegetables, top fruits, and vines were among the numerous crops on which the product was permitted.
The global acaricides market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. With the growing demand for pesticides in developing economies, North America held the largest part of the global acaricide market in 2021 with a 37 percent market share. The increasing use of crop protection chemicals to stop the spread of diseases carried by ticks and mites will also help the market for acaricides grow in the region throughout the projected period. To fulfill the demand from the expanding population, agricultural production is anticipated to double over the next several years. This will increase the use of acaricides. With the rise of the agriculture and animal husbandry industries, Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth over the next years. Acaricides are used extensively in Asia Pacific homes, contributing to the region's significant market share. A significant portion of consumption in the Asia Pacific area is accounted for by the developing economies of China and India. The regional market has grown due to expansion in the agriculture sector in nations including India, China, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea. In turn, this would aid the Asia Pacific in maintaining its market dominance over the following few years.
Acaricides Market: Regional Landscape
North America dominated the acaricides market in 2021
North America held the greatest proportion with a share of 37% for the global acaricides market in 2021. The rising demand for pesticides in developing nations like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is a major factor driving acaricide demand in the region. With the increased use of crop protection chemicals to stop the spread of diseases carried by ticks and mites, the market in North America is expanding at an amazing rate, particularly in agriculture. The main growth drivers of this industry are the expansion of the crop protection sector and the rise in demand for crops & animal feed. In terms of volume, the North American region is one of the biggest acaricide consumers. Agriculture is one of the main uses for acaricides in the country, making it one of the markets with the quickest growth. As a result of these properties, it is projected that demand will rise during the forecast period.
