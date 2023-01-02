Submit Release
NAVFAC Southeast Awards $99M Large Area MACC

The contract consists of a five-year ordering period for a maximum of 60 months or a maximum value of $99 million, whichever comes first. There are no options.

“MACC contracts can be used to pre-qualify a group of contractors with respect to performance, experience, capability and safety and then issue task orders to them for projects that meet the parameters of the MACC,” said Lindsay Betteridge, supervisory contract specialist for NAVFAC Southeast. “MACCs save the command and the government time and resources.”

The five large businesses include: CORE Engineering & Construction, Inc. from Winter Park, Florida; Healtheon, Inc. from New Orleans, Louisiana; Howard W. Pence, Inc. from Elizabethtown, Kentucky; Sergent Mechanical Systems dba Sergent Construction from Oxnard, California; and Wright Bros, LLC from Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The work to be performed will primarily consist of general building type projects, both vertical and horizontal construction (new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition, repair work) including but not limited to industrial, airfield, aircraft traffic control, infrastructure, administrative, training, dormitory and community support facilities.

Projects may also require comprehensive interior design and incorporation of sustainable features, which may include design-build, modified design-build, or full plans and specifications.

Each awardee will receive a minimum contract guarantee of $1,000 at time of contract award.

Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur.

Work will be performed in the state of Florida and is expected to be completed by December 2027.

