Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,969 in the last 365 days.

NYSOFA Director Presents Longevity Innovations, Opportunities at ... December 16, 2022 | 12:36 PM EST Learn more about NYSOFA Director Presents Longevity Innovations, Opportunities at National Press Club Event

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen delivered a keynote address to kick-off the “What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit” at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on December 7.

The event helps leaders in the longevity ecosystem connect. It also informs entrepreneurs and investors on how to navigate the regulatory environment and build relationships with government and the nonprofit sector.

The theme of the event was "Innovation and Policy in the Care Economy." Speakers addressed social-determinants-of-health roles for providers and entrepreneurs, privacy in age-tech, public-private partnerships, caregiving, housing trends, new priorities for funding the longevity sector, and more.

Director Olsen’s presentation focused on the economic, social and intellectual capital that older adults bring to their family and community. He also stressed that innovators are responding with tools and solutions to help older adults live healthy and fulfilling lives, comprising a market that is ripe for investment

Director Olsen described the many partnerships launched by NYSOFA over the past two years with companies such as Ageless Innovation, GetSetUp, and the Tailored Care Assessment and Referral (TCARE) assessment tool, focusing on how these partnerships were created and how the partnerships are benefitting older New Yorkers.

You just read:

NYSOFA Director Presents Longevity Innovations, Opportunities at ... December 16, 2022 | 12:36 PM EST Learn more about NYSOFA Director Presents Longevity Innovations, Opportunities at National Press Club Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.