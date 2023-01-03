NYSOFA Director Presents Longevity Innovations, Opportunities at ... December 16, 2022 | 12:36 PM EST Learn more about NYSOFA Director Presents Longevity Innovations, Opportunities at National Press Club Event

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen delivered a keynote address to kick-off the “What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit” at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on December 7.

The event helps leaders in the longevity ecosystem connect. It also informs entrepreneurs and investors on how to navigate the regulatory environment and build relationships with government and the nonprofit sector.

The theme of the event was "Innovation and Policy in the Care Economy." Speakers addressed social-determinants-of-health roles for providers and entrepreneurs, privacy in age-tech, public-private partnerships, caregiving, housing trends, new priorities for funding the longevity sector, and more.

Director Olsen’s presentation focused on the economic, social and intellectual capital that older adults bring to their family and community. He also stressed that innovators are responding with tools and solutions to help older adults live healthy and fulfilling lives, comprising a market that is ripe for investment

Director Olsen described the many partnerships launched by NYSOFA over the past two years with companies such as Ageless Innovation, GetSetUp, and the Tailored Care Assessment and Referral (TCARE) assessment tool, focusing on how these partnerships were created and how the partnerships are benefitting older New Yorkers.