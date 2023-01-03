Inside NYS Aging: Issue 11 (January 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 11 (January 2023)

A Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen

With the New Year comes an opportunity for reflection. At NYSOFA, 2022 has been a time of building and enhancing some of our incredible partnerships, including many initiatives that were directly supported in the state budget thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul's leadership. I had an opportunity to highlight many of these exciting partnerships during a keynote address in early December at the National Press Club. (See the article below.) We are also building on our commitment to make New York the most age-friendly state in the nation with the recent launch of the Master Plan for Aging process. In this month's newsletter, we are pleased to report on the work we’ve already begun through the Master Plan for Aging Council as well as what’s in store for the coming year. One of our regular newsletter features is a Q&A interview where we ask an expert in the aging space to answer five questions about an important issue. This month, NYSOFA's communications team asked me to write up a variation on this series by highlight five issues, trends, or developments on the horizon that I am most excited about in 2023. Read it here and join me as we gear up for another incredible year supporting older adults and families throughout New York State. Happy New Year. Greg Olsen

NYSOFA Director



5 Questions with NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen

In this edition of our Five Questions series, NYSOFA's Communications Team talked with NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen about some of the developments he is most looking forward to in 2023, the importance of partnerships, and much more. Director Olsen has spent a career of over 30 years working to support older adults, including 16 years at NYSOFA where he is the longest-serving director in the agency's history.



Master Plan for Aging Council Kicks-Off The state's Master Plan for Aging (MPA) process officially kicked-off in December with a meeting of The Master Plan for Aging Council followed by the Governor's announcement of a Stakeholder Advisory Committee of experts. The MPA process will include many months of intensive planning, development, engagement sessions, policymaking, upcoming regional listening sessions, and more in the development of the state's first-ever Master Plan for Aging.

NYSOFA Director Presents Longevity Innovations, Opportunities at National Press Club Event NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen delivered a keynote address to kick-off the "What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit" at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on December 7. Director Olsen's presentation focused on the economic, social and intellectual capital that older adults bring to their family and community. He also described the many partnerships launched by NYSOFA over the past two years.



Being Proactive for Healthy Aging in the New Year We are aging from the very moment we enter the world. The decisions we make, the resources we have access to, and the type of care we receive all play a role throughout our lives in the way we will age. As we enter the new year, NYSOFA offers some tips for being proactive on your path to healthy aging.

TEPSAT: An Online Tool to Prepare for Getting Older

The Elder Preparedness Self-Assessment Tool (TEPSAT) is a performance-based tool that helps make this process easier. It measures elder preparedness and then directs people to valuable tools and resources that will help them prepare. In a new video, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen encourages older adults and their families to use TEPSAT to drive the discussion about elder preparedness. The holidays are an especially ideal time to get this conversation started with a loved one.

Use TEPSAT Today



SNAP-Ed NY: Maintaining a Healthy Wintertime Lifestyle

The SNAP-Ed NY nutrition program offers practical tips for buying healthy food on a budget, and for creating simple meals you can afford. In her monthly article, SNAP-Ed New York Registered Dietitian Lisbeth Irish shares a tip for winter comfort foods that are a great source of plant-based protein, vitamins and minerals, iron and fiber.

In the next installment of Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition, a monthly Facebook livestream, Lisbeth will be joined by Amanda Curtin, a nutrition educator from the NYSOFA SNAP-Ed Montgomery County region. On January 13 at 1 p.m., they'll discuss some practical tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the winter months, including how to enjoy social gatherings in a healthy way, foods that comfort and nourish, maintaining physical activity when it's cold outside, how to avoid Vitamin D deficiency, and more. Are you looking for more healthy meal ideas? Watch the latest episode of NYSOFA's SNAP-Ed NY cooking demonstration, What's Cooking with NYSOFA. Host Wendy Beckman, a Registered Dietitian at NYSOFA, makes a healthy dish of brussels sprouts, apple and sweet potato hash.



NYSOFA In the Field highlights all the great work being done by NYSOFA staff, Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), and partners across New York State.



